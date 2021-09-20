Sports
Tony La Russa Says Yoan Moncada Is The Whole Package As A Hitter
With his walk in the fourth inning on Sunday, Yoan Moncada extended his series on base to 28 games. Heading into Sunday, he tied with Royals Nicky Lopez for longest active run in baseball. During that piece, Moncada hits .327 with two homeruns and eight doubles.
Moncada has been a steady presence in manager Tony La Russas’ lineups all season. He hit the second Sunday, but La Russa enjoys feeling like he can put Moncada in just about anywhere in the order.
“I think he’s the whole package as a batter and can hit, if you want to hit him third, second, fourth, fifth he can hit anywhere,” said La Russa.
Although Moncadas’ power numbers are declining this season, he is showing signs of maturing as a hitter. His walks are up and strikeouts are down, and most notably, Moncada has remained consistent from both sides of the plate.
He’s an equally dangerous or talented hitter on either side, which is a good thing for a switch hitter, La Russa said. You can’t turn it around and get an advantage.
This year Moncada hits .272 from the left and .252 from the right. He has always hit well from both sides and that has helped Moncada to shoot the ball to all the fields.
He’s got the things you’re looking for, La Russa said. He has a good eye, and if you look at his hit list, he hits the ball all over the field, and he hits all the fields.
Gotta keep a head start
The White Sox have been at the top of the AL Central since May 7, and as they get closer to officially earning their playoff spot, the challenge for the La Russas team has been consistency.
For example, in the Friday opener of this weekend’s series against the Rangers, the offense netted eight runs, but then they turned around and hit only one in three on Saturday.
I think the thing that was fighting was not to lose the urgency of the competition, said La Russa. Because that’s how you keep your lead in the last weeks of the season.
One of La Russas’ favorite mantras for the kind of situation the Sox are in is to play every game like it’s the last game, or like it’s the seventh game of the World Series.
The Sox have been in the enviable position of leading their division for nearly all season, and that has allowed them to do things like equip players as needed and think ahead about rearranging rotation for the best lineup after the season.
But still, La Russa is aware that those advantages also come with disadvantages, such as possible complacency.
It’s one of the luxury to be in this position, but we don’t want to make it an obligation, said La Russa.
Routine days off for Jimenez, Robert
Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert were out of Sunday’s lineup, but neither due to injury. La Russa said he let Robert sit to get him on his feet, and Jimenez because La Russa thought he needed some mental rest as Jimenez battles through a mini-dip.
Sometimes you just need a break, La Russa said. That’s what today is, it’s a break […] the best thing is he is healthy, he is very talented. If he’s our problem, we don’t have a problem.
SOX AT TIGERS
Monday : Carlos Rodon (12-5, 2.38) vs. Matt Manning (4-6, 5.75), 5:40 PM, NBCSCH, 1000-AM
Tuesday: Dallas Keuchel (8-9, 5.23) vs. Tyler Alexander (2-3, 4.13), 5:40 PM, NBCSCH, 1000-AM
Wednesday: Reynaldo Lopez (3-3, 3.00) vs. Casey Mize (7-8, 3.64), 12:10 PM, 5:40 PM, NBCSCH, 1000-AM
