Village cricket viral video, batsman throws bat at teammate, umpires hold pint, watch





Social media has exploded over this viral cricket rundown, which is arguably the most rural layoff ever. Viewers were left scratching their heads over where to start after the footage showed how a horribly timed runout led to a series of hilarious — and disastrous — moments. The video starts innocently enough as the bowler takes a right arm throw around the wicket – only for the ball to bounce twice before finally reaching the batsman, who had been standing guard somewhere in the direction of the square leg. Watch every match of the 2021 VIVO IPL season live with FOX SPORTS on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try now 14 days free > < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> It was a complete comedy of errors. Source: Twitter However, he still manages to make contact with the ball, he removes it from the camera shot and his hitting partner approaches him to run. That’s when the miscommunication kicks things up as the non-striker is run away after the batsman at the crease chooses not to go for the run. That leads to an argument between the two players as the field team celebrates around them. Still angry, the non-attacker decides to launch his bat at the border, only to hold it for too long, instead throwing it right down the throat of his teammates. He then rushes over to him to apologize, while the square-legged umpire also walks over to check on him – carrying a pint. All the while, the field team is still celebrating their wicket. Comedy gold.

