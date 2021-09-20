Football, soccer, cheer starts at Carson – Fort Carson Mountaineer





By Walt Johnson Mountaineer staff FORT CARSON, Colo. September 11, 2021, the morning marked the start of the Fort Carson Child and Youth Services (CYS) football, soccer and cheer fall seasons, and the weather couldn’t have been more perfect. But even without sunny skies there would have been joy and enthusiasm on Pershing Field Saturday. For the first time in a year and a half, there were runners looking for daylight, quarterbacks looking for open receivers, goalkeepers who wanted to reject swift-footed football shooters, and swift-footed football shooters who wanted to shoot a goal past goalkeepers. Plus, the sound of cheer teams rooting for the athletes filled the air. Otis Forrest, Sports Director, CYS, watched and smiled as his young athletes took to the fields and started doing what they love, sports. The joy each athlete shared was evident in the smiles on their faces before the matches and the intensity of the matches when the action started. It didn’t take long for players and coaches to get back into the competitive atmosphere that sport offers as players gave their all and helped their teams to be successful. You always know the kids are going to be competitive when they play because it’s in each of us that we want to give our best, whether it’s sports or any other activity we’re involved in, Forrest said. What really made me feel good was the form the athletes were in, even after the long hiatus we’ve been through, and how enthusiastically the parents cheered their athletes. Athletes off the field had just as much fun as the Fort Carson cheer team cheered loudly and proudly for the soccer teams. Megan Stevenson, cheer coach, CYS, could barely contain her excitement when she saw the team cheer for the first time in nearly 18 months. Obviously, we’re beyond excited and excited to be here, Stevenson said. I thought the energy the girls had today was good, and it’s so refreshing and fun to be able to go out here again and do these things again. Jessica Lemus found herself coaching a youth soccer team with very little attention. She had about four days to prepare the team and the young athletes responded by playing a great football game. Unfortunately, Coach Brown has a personal matter to deal with and our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family, Lemus said. He told me on Tuesday that I would have to coach the team, so we prepared and prepared them to play today. Our goal for the team is to learn and have fun, and that’s what we were able to do today. In the end, it doesn’t matter who won or lost the match. What is important to us is (that) the children have learned something and have fun doing it. Youth sports will take a week off as the youth center will hold a Denver Nuggets camp at the center on Saturday. According to Forrest, the event is already full and the youth sports staff is looking forward to the event.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fortcarsonmountaineer.com/2021/09/football-soccer-cheer-begin-at-carson/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos