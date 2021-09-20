College Hockey: No. 2 Iowa Silences No. 5 Louisville, 2-0





LOUISVILLE, Ky. Iowa’s No. 2 hockey team recorded its second top-five win of the season at Trager Stadium on Sunday afternoon, beating No. 5 Louisville 2-0. The Hawkeyes are off to an 8-0 start to the season, their best start since 1999 with three wins against the top-11-ranked foes. Our senior leadership shone through, said head coach Lisa Cellucci. This was a defensive battle and required great discipline to defend the deadly attack that possesses Louisville. PAST CHAMPIONS: Here’s Every DI Field Hockey National Champion Since 1981 The Hawkeyes got on the board in the 19th minute when senior Leah Zellner hit a laser from just inside the circle to give Iowa a 1-0 lead. Just before half time, the lead doubled when senior Ciara Smith found the back of the cage for her sixth strike. Senior Ellie Holley was credited with the assist. At halftime, the lead was 2-0, there was a weather delay of two hours and 27 minutes before the action resumed. Due to delay, the Iowas defense pressured Louisville for the remainder of the game to seal the game and its sixth consecutive shutout. RANKINGS: Here’s the Updated Field Hockey Ranking 2021 The Hawkeyes return home to host Penn State No. 8 for two games, starting Friday at 6 p.m. (CT). REMARKS This is Iowas’ third win over a nationally ranked team this season. The Hawkeyes have victories over No. 1 North Carolina, No. 5 Louisville and No. 11 Wake Forest.

This is Iowas’ first win over Louisville since 2008 in the NCAA tournament.

Senior Grace McGuire made two saves on the day en route to her 13th shutout shutout.

Iowa has not conceded a goal in 395:20 minutes of play since its second game of the season against North Carolina.

This was the first game this season Iowa scored at least three goals.

