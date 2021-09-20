Oakland As Game #149: If outduel Shohei Ohtani, blow save, win in extras

It took one inning longer than expected, but the Oakland Ash finished the sweep in Anaheim.

The Ashes defeated the Los Angeles Angels by a margin of 3-2 on Sunday, but not without some late drama. Oakland blew another save in the 9th inning, then came through in the 10th to retake the lead and take the win in extras.

There were three different acts in this game. The first act was what we hoped to see more of, with As starter Frankie Montas beat a top opponent in Shohei Ohtani. The second act was our recently recurring nightmare, when the bullpen coughed up the late lead. The third act was what we needed now, as the line-up managed to score a run in the 10th inning to win either way. The leading RBI passed on a sacrifice fly Jed Lowrie.

Montas defeats Ohtani

Most of the afternoon was devoted to Montas and Ohtani. Both pitchers were excellent, combining 15 innings with 17 strikeouts and only six hits in between.

The difference was that Montas kept the ball in the park and Ohtani didn’t. De As hit a couple of solo homeruns, which was enough for an early lead. In the 3rd inning it was Yan gomes go deep.

And in the 4th inning it was Matt Chapman.

Oakland loaded the bases against Ohtani in the 8th, but stranded them, and he was sharp beyond those two long balls.

But Montas was better. He only allowed one hit all day, and although the box score gives four walks, one of them was a missed Strike 3 call (on Ohtani) and another was intentional (to Ohtani too). The Angels never reached third base against him and reached second base only once.

Montas: 7 ip, 0 runs, 7 Ks, 4 BB, 1 hit, 87 pitches, 78.2 mph EV

Another brilliant performance from the hottest pitcher in the rotation. The Halos barely even made hard contact with him.

With Montas acting, the Ash smart has held up two runs so far. But despite its dominance and low pitch count, the bullpen entered the 8th inning.

Bloated rescue

Oakland had messed up nine saves in their previous 25 games, but this week they had won four in a row and converted three saves in the meantime. They needed two innings today.

It started well. Jake Diekman took the 8th and retired the side.

But it unraveled in the 9th. Sergio Romo allowed a leadoff double, then an infield single put runners on the corners with no one out. He grounded out for the first out, without anyone scoring, so now the runners were on second and third base.

The next batter lined out a single to the right, and by itself it would have scored only one run. But Seth Brown bobbled the ball for a moment and then ran home, sending the ball over the catcher via airmail. Still, the tying runner held onto third base because of the bulge and bad pitch. But when Romo failed to sustain play and the ball bounced to the backstop, the tying run came home.

That’s 10 failed saves in 26 games.

Fortunately there was no further damage. Lou Trivino came in and struckout a few batters to hold the tie, and the game ran to extras.

10th inning

That old sinking feeling crept back in. The Axis had a win ahead of them and let it slip away, as if we’ve been watching over and over for the past few months.

But this one wasn’t over yet. They had another chance in the 10th inning, and they didn’t give up. With the automatic runner on second base, Mark Canha a single to send him into third place. Next was Lowrie, who only had to make productive contact to push through the go-ahead run, and the professional batter did his job. A simple flyout to left field was enough.

Nothing flashy, just business fundamental play from the trusty veteran.

Trivino came back out for the bottom of the 10th, and got the nasty David Fletcher to hit a groundout that eliminated the free runner on second base. Trivino retired the next two batters to end the game and eventually seal the win, one inning later than expected.

A sweep is a sweep is a sweep

Is there such a thing as an ugly smudge?

Oakland won the first game on a passed ball, after spotting the opponent three unearned runs. They won the second game despite never scoring after the 1st inning, and almost ruined that, except for a highlight at the end. And they won the third game despite the save in the 9th. They only scored 11 points all weekend.

But a win is a win is a win, and in the small territory of a late September postseason race, the most important thing is getting the win. The Axis have now strung five in a row, somehow, and are only two back from the Second Wild Card with 13 to go.