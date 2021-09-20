Cricket-Cairns faces ‘biggest challenge’ after a stroke





STORY REMAINS UNDER THESE SALTWIRE VIDEOS

(Reuters) – Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns said he faces the “biggest challenge” he has ever faced after suffering a stroke following life-saving treatment for a ruptured artery. Cairns posted a video on social media on Sunday to thank medical teams in Canberra and Sydney, who treated the 51-year-old after he suffered an aortic dissection, a tear in the body’s main artery. “Just over six weeks ago I had a type A aortic dissection, which essentially means there’s a tear in one of the main arteries of the heart,” Cairns said in the video on Twitter. “I have had several operations and transplants and very fortunately the specialists were able to save the heart themselves. “One of the complications that arose was a stroke, which in itself will be perhaps the biggest challenge I’ve ever faced in my rehabilitation going forward. “Huge thanks to the team here at Canberra Hospital, to St Vincent’s in Sydney, the surgeons, the doctors, the nurses, the specialists you guys saved my life.” Cairns was initially operated on in Canberra, but due to the severity of the condition, he had to be transferred to St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney for another surgery. Cairns played 62 Tests, 215 one-day internationals and two Twenty20 matches for New Zealand between 1989-2006 and has lived in Canberra for several years. Following his retirement from international cricket, Cairns is said to be involved in match fixing in India when he captained the Chandigarh Lions in the defunct Indian Cricket League (ICL) in 2008. He denied any wrongdoing and fought several legal battles to clear his name, winning a libel suit against former Indian Premier League chairman Lalit Modi in 2012. In 2015, he was acquitted of perjury in connection with the libel case after being charged by Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service. (Reporting by Michael Church; editing by Stephen Coates)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.saltwire.com/atlantic-canada/sports/cricket-cairns-facing-greatest-challenge-after-suffering-spinal-stroke-100636056/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos