Women’s Tennis Hosts Denison Invitational





Next game: vs. ITA Central Regional Championships 24-9-2021 | Not yet known GRANVILLE, Ohio (September 19, 2021) The Denison University women’s tennis team hosted Center College, Case Western Reserve University, and Otterbein University on Sunday, September 18 and Sunday, September 19 for the Denison Invitational at the Denison Tennis Courts. It was the second of three tournaments this fall season for the Big Red. Sydney Cianciola and Sarah Robertson together were 3-0 in doubles and were both 2-1 in singles. Monique Brual and Caroline Lopez were 2-1 in doubles and were both 2-1 in singles. Susan Biederstedt and Elizabeth Hoo were 2-1 in doubles, while Biderstedt was also 2-1 in singles. For the second weekend in a row, Kendall Schrader was 3-0 in singles. Hannah Bradvica went 2-1 in singles. The Big Red returns to action this weekend with the ITA Regional Championships from Friday, September 24 through Sunday, September 26 in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Denison Invitational Singles Matches:

Sydney Cianciola (DENW) def. Erin Storrer (OTT) 7-6 (7-3), 6-1

Sarah Robertson (DENW) def. Lillia Walter (OTT) 6-0, 6-4

Monique Brual (DENW) def. Emma Henson (OTT) 6-0, 6-2

Caroline Lopez (DENW) def. Madi Mueller (OTT) 2-6, 6-1, 10-3

Kendall Schrader (DENW) def. Rachelle Moses (OTT) 6-1, 6-0

Hannah Bradvica (DENW) def. Cassady Shough (OTT) 6-0, 6-2

Susan Biederstedt (DENW) def. Julia Gillin (OTT) 6-3, 6-2

Hannah Kassaie (CWR-W) beats. Sydney Cianciola (DENW) 6-1, 6-1

Savannah Bright (CWR-W) def. Sarah Robertson (DENW) 5-7, 6-4, 10-7

Anna Kan (CWR-W) defeats. Monique Brual (DENW) 6-4, 6-2

Pallavi beats Goculdas (CWR-W). Caroline Lopez (DENW) 6-1, 6-3

Kendall Schrader (DENW) def. Katherine Wang (CWR-W) 4-6, 6-4, 12-10

Madeleine Eiss (CWR-W) defeats. Hannah Bradvica (DENW) 6-0, 6-0

Radha Patel (CWR-W) def. Susan Biederstedt (DENW) 6-0, 6-0

Sydney Cianciola (DENW) def. Katharine Sherman (CENTER-W) 6-4, 6-2

Sarah Robertson (DENW) def. Ella Rueff (CENTER-W) 6-2, 6-2

Monique Brual (DENW) def. Hannah Doherty (CENTER-W) 6-2, 4-6, 10-4

Caroline Lopez (DENW) def. Caroline Lancaster (CENTER-W) 6-1, 6-3

Hannah Bradvica (DENW) def. Abby Jamison (CENTER-W) 6-0, 6-0

Kendall Schrader (DENW) def. Mamie Sevier (CENTER-W) 6-0, 6-0

Susan Biederstedt (DENW) def. Abby Jamison (CENTER-W) 6-4, 6-0 Denison doubles invitees:

Sarah Robertson / Sydney Cianciola (DENW) def. Erin Storrer / Emma Henson (OTT) 8-2

Monique Brual / Caroline Lopez (DENW) def. Lillia Walter / Madi Mueller (OTT) 8-4

Kendall Schrader / Hannah Bradvica (DENW) def. Julia Gillin/Rachelle Moses (OTT) 8-3

Susan Biederstedt / Elizabeth Hoo (DENW) def. Sydney Wolf / Aubrey McMahon (OTT) 8-3

Sarah Robertson / Sydney Cianciola (DENW) def. Savannah Bright / Anna Kan (CWR-W) 8-7 (7-4)

Pallavi Goculdas / Radha Patel (CWR-W) def. Monique Brual / Caroline Lopez (DENW) 8-6

Nina Hoog / Madeleine Eiss (CWR-W) def. Kendall Schrader / Hannah Bradvica (DENW) 8-5

Eliza Georgiades / Sneha Karnam (CWR-W) beats. Elizabeth Hoo / Susan Biederstedt (DENW) 8-3

Sydney Cianciola / Sarah Robertson (DENW) def. Katharine Sherman/Hannah Doherty (CENTER-W) 8-7 (7-3)

Monique Brual / Caroline Lopez (DENW) def. Lainey Hill/Ella Rueff (CENTER-W) 8-3

Caroline Lancaster/Maddy Trinh (CENTER-W) beats. Kendall Schrader / Hannah Bradvica (DENW) 8-4

Elizabeth Hoo / Susan Biederstedt (DENW) def. Mamie Sevier/Abby Jamison (CENTER-W) 8-4

