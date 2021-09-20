Junior Hockey: WarHawks looks to the playoffs

Willmar will kick off his 2021-22 NA3HL season against New Ulm at 7:10 p.m. Saturday at the New Ulm Civic Center.

After being named captain last season, helping Willmar to a 22-18 record and attending the postseason, Dekraai will reprise his role.

Dekraai, 18, finished the 20-21 regular season with three goals and eight assists with 11 points, accounting for two goals and nine assists in 19-20.

WarHawks head coach Kirk Olimb shed some light on the local defender and what he brings to the junior hockey club.

He is a smart player with good skills. He can shoot the puck, can make plays, isn’t afraid to throw the body around and plays a tough game physically, Olimb said. He’s a man who can play anywhere in the lineup and he’s had a chance to do that with the WarHawks.

Olimb added that it was not just based on skill why Dekraai will be captain again and a central point in this year’s success, but also on the attitude he brings to the team.

He’s a kid that’s fun to coach and it’s nice to have him around with his work ethic and attitude, he said. Even though he’s only (18), one of the younger guys on the team and can play junior hockey for two more years, I think he has a bright future. He’s a great kid and a great hockey player, both on and off the ice.

After taking on the captaincy role last season, Dekraai says he is now more comfortable with that title heading into the coming season.

Its definitely more of a responsibility, he said. Because they became captain last year, as one of the younger guys, the other guys helped me a little bit and showed me a little bit more of the ropes for this coming season.

Having gained a little more experience under my belt, I feel 100% more confident being a junior captain, added Dakraai. It’s very different from high school [captain] where you lead by example. As a junior captain you have to show people what to do and this year I am playing a more prominent role so I will show my leadership there as well.

Dekraai is the only Willmar athlete on the roster.

It’s a great feeling to go out and see all the fans, some I know, some I don’t, and just play for them, he said. When they encourage me, it’s a great feeling to be able to represent my hometown.

Dekraai is one of 10 athletes returning for Willmar. This news helped make the defender very excited for this season and was a strong reason for him to return to the WarHawks.

After playing last season, we had such a strong bond. I mean, we really had a brotherhood, he said. I’ve been on teams we’ve been close to. But it was really, for the first time, where I felt like I was really with brothers. I wanted to come back and just have that again. Until now I had that again, so that’s nice.

Willmar secured a playoff spot last season, finished third in the West Division and fought the Granite City Lumberjacks in the opening round. Willmar beat the series 2-0 and went on to face the North Iowa Bulls. Willmar lost the first game 5-2 before tying the series with a 2-1 win in game two. North Iowa closed the series with a 4-2 win in game three. The Bulls would win the Fraser Cup, beating the Rochester Grizzlies 5-1.

Dekraai believes that the WarHawks have the potential to return to the postseason and possibly go further than last season.

Just knowing that we can have that success, and have the good attitude and chemistry that we have with those returning veterans and adding that with the new rookies, that’s one of the biggest things about being successful, he said.

Aside from Dekraai, the WarHawks return Bloomington’s Jeremiah Konkel, 19, who finished last season with five goals and 12 assists; White Bear Lake defender Brady OBrien, 20, who scored two goals and 17 assists; and goalkeeper Will Pinney, 20, of St. Louis Park. Pinney finished last season with an 8-1 record for Willmar.

The WarHawks have acquired 6-foot defender Enzo Tarucci, 20, of Novi, Michigan, along with WarHawks first-round draft pick Tate Hammitt from Bemidji, a 6-foot-1-inch defender.

We have some tough decisions to make in terms of lineups and what’s going to happen in the future, but we feel pretty strong in all positions, Olimb said. Up front we have some pretty good dynamic strikers and guys who we think can really put the puck in the net.

We got a lot of speed there, and then in defense and with goalkeepers, we were pretty solid too.

Dekraai and Olimb agreed that the main focus will be on grabbing the Fraser Cup in April.

We feel we have the talent to do it if we can go out and play the way we want to play, Olimb said. It is clear that there is still a long way to go and that there is a lot of work to be done.

If we become complacent or think we were better than we are, we would learn very quickly that it’s not going to work out. But I have faith in this group. I believe in this group. I think they believe in each other and in themselves.

Dekraai added: I saw us win the Western Division Series and win the Fraser Cup. There’s a lot of good talent coming in and a lot of good veterans who are just solid players. I think we can go all the way this year.

The WarHawks will have their home opener against the Alexandria Blizzard at 7:10 p.m. Saturday, October 2 at the Willmar Civic Center.