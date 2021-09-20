Gator Soccer and North Florida Draw 0-0 2OT





Next game: Kentucky 9/23/2021 | 6:30 pm GAINESVILLE, Florida and North Florida played 0-0 in double overtime on Sunday night at Donald R. Dizney Stadium. It was the Gators’ second consecutive extra-time game, as the team tied 0-0 at Vanderbilt on Friday to open the Southeastern Conference game. This was the final non-conference game for both teams of the 2021 regular season action. Sunday’s match: It was the second consecutive game in Florida played after a rainy afternoon. On Sunday evening, the teams played in light rain. Gator sophomore goalkeeper Alexa Goldberg made four saves for her third clean sheet of the season, including a stop on a scoreless shot by UNF’s Emma Voigt in the 73rd minute. The Gators scored eight shots and had several chances in the penalty area that just missed a shot. Florida’s Kit Loferskic , Kouri Peace and Alivia Gonzalez each turned in one shot on target. Did you know: Florida last played two consecutive extras in its fourth and fifth games of the 2018 season.

This was Florida’s fourth overtime game this fall with UF being 0-1-3 in those games. 2021 records: Florida (1-5-3, 0-0-1 SEC)

North Florida (5-1-1, 0-0 ASUN) Series records: Florida leads 1-0-1 What Tony Amato said:

About tonight’s game: “It was a very tough weekend for us as both games lasted 110 minutes. I really liked the effort we put in. I was proud of our team who made no excuses, accepted the challenge and played hard. It was clear that we wanted to win the game but overall the effort was good we just missed some execution which if you are a little tired that will happen. “We didn’t concede any goals this weekend and think that if we can build on that and perform in the future, we should be able to score some goals and win some SEC games.” – Florida head coach Tony Amato On the Gators’ fourth OT of the season: “It gives us extra reps and helps us get a little fitter. It makes us harder in terms of high competitive intensity. I think it will help us as the season goes on. Conference play can be a grind. These moments will be something which we can refer to as we push forward and try to win in extra time. That will be the next step for us as this overtime will pay off as the season progresses.” – Florida head coach Tony Amato Next one: Florida opens the Southeastern Conference home game Thursday with Kentucky. The Wildcats opened SEC play Friday with a 3-0 loss to Texas A&M and played against Ballarmine University on Sunday-evening. Thursday 23 Sept. North Florida (5-1-1, 0-0 ASUN) in Florida (1-5-3, 0-0-1 SEC)

Stadium: Donald R. Dizney Stadium (311)

Weather: 78 degrees, ENE wind at 5 mph, 90% humidity goals 1 2 OT1 OT2 Last North Florida 0 0 0 0 0 Florida 0 0 0 0 0 Shots: North Florida 13, Florida 8

Saves: North Florida 3 (Mercedes Sapp 3), Florida 4 ( Alexa Goldberg 4)

Warnings: Cameron Hall -UF/yellow (46:56); UF Bank / Yellow (57:13)

