chiefs vs. Ravens Final Score, Results: Baltimore Holds After Oweh Forces Edwards-Helaire Late Fumble

In a back-and-forth game, it came down to the Ravens having to take a crucial position to secure their first win of the season.

Leading 36-35 against the Chiefs with less than two minutes to go, Baltimore appeared to be in a bad scenario as Kansas City had football inside the Ravens 40-yard line with all three timeouts remaining. The Chiefs only had to stay in position to score a winning field goal, which seemed inevitable given their late-game experience over the past three seasons.

But in a hasty attempt by Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Ravens outside linebacker Odafe Oweh snuck into the B-gap and the football unleashed, giving Baltimore possession with 1:20 left. After a 1-yard rush by quarterback Lamar Jackson at fourth-and-1, the Ravens escaped Sunday night with a one-point victory over the Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium.

Kansas City has now split its first two games of the season for the first time since 2016, while Baltimore eluded its first 0-2 start since 2016.

The Ravens were boosted by an incredible rushing effort, recording 251 yards and three touchdowns between five different runners. Jackson led the group with 16 carries for 107 yards and two scores, completing 18 of his 26 passes for one touchdown and two interceptions.

It helped Baltimore overcome an electric pass from Kansas City, which had 343 receiving yards to nine different targets. The Chiefs had an 11-point lead in the third quarter, but wasted it, as Mahomes threw an interception and his team failed to score the period and foul in the fourth.

It was Mahome’s first interception in September of his career, as he previously threw 37 touchdowns without a pick.

The Chiefs will return home next Sunday to face the Chargers, while the Ravens will travel to face the Lions.

chiefs vs. Raven’s score

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 f chiefs 14 7 14 0 35 raven 7 10 7 12 36

Live updates from Chiefs vs. Ravens, Sunday Night Football Highlights

Live updates will begin around kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Final: Baltimore 36, Kansas City 35

11:21 PM: Jackson is trailing fourth-and-1, and Baltimore will hold for a 36-35 win over the Chiefs after clearing an 11-point deficit in the second half.

11:18 pm: FUMBLE. With Kansas City within range for a field goal, retaining possession at all three timeouts, running back, Clyde Edwards-Helaire fiddled with the Ravens’ 32-yard line, giving Baltimore the football back by one lead.

11:08 PM: Jackson kept the football on a read option and scored a one-yard touchdown. He is up to 103 rushing yards on 22 attempts with two touchdowns. Baltimore now leads 36-35 with 3:14 over in the fourth quarter after it failed on a two-point conversion.

10:54 PM: Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett scored a crucial break in the pass to Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill on third and nine, giving Baltimore football back on its 36-yard line with five with 11:23 left.

10:45 PM: TOUCHDOWN BALTIMORE. Jackson rushed for a six-foot touchdown, reducing the Ravens’ deficit to 35-30 with 14:13 to go in the fourth quarter. Baltimore converted a two-point effort to Brown, though it was recalled after an unfit man downfield penalty on attacking guard Kevin Zeitler. Jackson’s subsequent pass was intercepted.

10:37 PM: INTERCEPT. Baltimore cornerback Tavon Young picks Mahomes to give the Ravens the football at their 44-yard line. This was Mahomes’ first interception of the season.

10:21 PM: TOUCHDOWN KANSAS CITY. Mahomes threw a short pass to tight end Travis Kelce, which turned into a 46-yard score. Kelce is now the Chiefs’ leading receiver with five receptions for 89 yards and one score. Mahomes is up to 283 passing yards with three touchdowns while completing 18-of-23 passes. After his six-play, 75-yard drive over a 2:40 span, Kansas City leads 35-24 with 6:50 to go in the third quarter.

10:12 PM: TOUCHDOWN BALTIMORE. Jackson found Brown for a score of 42 yards, his first of the game. Brown is now up to six receptions for 113 yards. It was a four-play, 75-yard drive for the Ravens, who follow the Chiefs 28-24 with 9:30 to go in the third quarter.

The game came from a jump pass from Jackson, who completed 14-of-20 passes for 195 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

10:05 PM: TOUCHDOWN KANSAS CITY. Mahomes fielded Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle for a 40-yard touchdown pass. Pringle is the ninth Kansas City receiver to get a pass in the game. His score capped a five-play, 74-yard drive for the Chiefs, now 28-17 . lead .

Pringle appeared to imitate Lewis’s famous dance after the piece.

10:01 PM: NBC’s Michelle Tafoya said Elliott will be out for the rest of the game with a concussion.

Rest: Kansas City leads Baltimore, 21-14.

The Ravens have more yards than the Chiefs (271 to 214), although Kansas City are in the lead at halftime thanks to two interceptions from Mathieu and his passing attack. Mahomes completed 13-of-17 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown. Baltimore has 165 rushing yards, led by Jackson with 55 on five carries.

9:40 PM: Raven’s Safety DeShon Elliott Is Being Evaluated For Concussion, According To A Social Media pronunciation of the squad. He left the field after being evaluated under the Baltimore medical tent.

9:34 PM: TOUCHDOWN KANSAS CITY. Chiefs running back Darrel Williams scores on a two-meter rush. Kansas City had 15 of its 35 rushing yard on that drive, which went for 67 yards over seven plays in a 2:30 hour span. The Chiefs now lead 21-14.

9:23 PM: TOUCHDOWN BALTIMORE. Murray scores on a rush from five yards. Baltimore went on a nine-play, 72-yard drive over a 5:31 span to draw at 14.

9:16 PM: With 8:52 to go in the second quarter, Kansas City still leads Baltimore, 14-7. The Ravens have more yards than the Chiefs (153 to 147), with 122 hitting the ground. Mahomes has completed 9-of-13 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown. Jackson completed 5-of-9 passes for 51 yards and two interceptions. Mathieu scored each of those picks, totaling 48 yards on his return with one touchdown.

First Quarter: Kansas City 14, Baltimore 7

9:03 PM: Mathieu got oxygen on the Kansas City sidelines after his second interception. He did not play against Cleveland in Week 1 after recovering from COVID-19.

8:52 PM: INTERCEPTION. Mathieu scores his second pick of the game on Jackson, who was looking for Brown with a pass from about 28 yards to the end zone. Kansas City takes over on its 14-yard line with 1:13 over in the first quarter, lead 14-7. <

8:42 PM: TOUCHDOWN KANSAS CITY. Mahomes found wide receiver Demarcus Robinson for a 33-yard score. It was an eight-play, 92-yard drive for Kansas City over a time span of 4:31 that included a third down conversion (third-and-2). The Chiefs now lead the Ravens, 14-7.

8:32 PM: TOUCHDOWN BALTIMORE. Ravens running after Ty’Son Williams ran nine yards to the goal line and fiddled before Baltimore’s wide receiver Devin Duvernay grabbed the ball in the air and scored. It was a six-play, 75-yard drive for Baltimore over a span of 3:37. The game is now tied at seven.

8:26 pm: TOUCHDOWN KANSAS CITY. Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu intercepted Jackson for a 34-yard return touchdown. The pass was for former Chief wide receiver Sammy Watkins. It came to one game after Jackson knocked down a long touchdown for widespread Marquise Brown.

8:23 PM: Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis is in attendance for Sunday’s game.

8:19 PM: Kansas City won the toss and opted to postpone.

Sunday evening football schedule 2021

Chiefs schedule 2021

Week Date Opponent Kick-off time TV 1 Sept 12 vs. browns 16:25 ET CBS 2 September 19th at Ravens 20:20 ET NBC 3 Sept 26 vs. chargers 13:00 ET CBS 4 October 3 at Eagles 13:00 ET CBS 5 October 10 vs bills 20:20 ET NBC 6 October 17 in Washington 13:00 ET CBS 7 the 24th of October at Titans 13:00 ET CBS 8 November 1st vs. giants 8:15 PM ET ESPN 9 November 7th vs. packers 16:25 ET Fox 10 Nov 14 at Raiders 20:20 ET NBC 11 November 21st vs. Cowboys 16:25 ET Fox 12 BYE – – – 13 5th of December vs. Broncos 13:00 ET CBS 14 12 December vs. Raiders 13:00 ET CBS 15 December 16 at Chargers 20:20 ET Fox/NFLN/Amazon 16 December 26 vs. Steelers 16:25 ET CBS 17 January 2nd at Bengals 13:00 ET CBS 18 January 9 at Broncos 16:25 ET CBS

Sunday evening Football schedule 2021

Week Date Matchup 1 September 9 (Thurs) Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys Sept 12 Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears 2 September 19th Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs 3 Sept 26 San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers 4 October 3 New England Patriots vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5 October 10 Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills 6 October 17 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks 7 the 24th of October San Francisco 49ers vs. Indianapolis Colts 8 Oct 31 Minnesota Vikings vs. Dallas Cowboys 9 November 7th Los Angeles Rams vs. Tennessee Titans 10 Nov 14 Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs 11 November 21st Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 12 Nov 28 Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns 13 5th of December Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers 14 12 December Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears 15 Dec 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints 16 December 26 Washington Football Team vs. Dallas Cowboys 17 January 2nd Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings 18 January 9 To be determined

