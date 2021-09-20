Men’s tennis opens season at Kenyon Invitational





GAMBIER, Ohio (September 19, 2021) The Denison University men’s tennis team kicked off the 2021-22 season at the Kenyon University invitation on Saturday and Sunday. Andy Mackler and Marc-Lennart Harms both won their first match, finishing 2-1 in Flight A for men’s singles. Nadeem Jones won each of his first two matches in Flight G before falling in the final and finishing 2-1, and John Thompson won its first game, finishing 2-1 in Flight H. In Men’s Double Flight B, the Denison pairs of Marc-Lennart Harms / John Thompson and Akshat Agarwal / Ryan Patrick both finished 2-1 after winning their last two games. In Men’s Doubles Flight C, the pairs of Daniel Garcia / Casey Schrader and Alex Wootton / Jackson Graham both won their first game, finishing 2-1. Results Kenyon Invitational (link): Men’s singles flight A:

Andy Mackler (Denison) def. Mikhail Grebenkin (CMU) 6-1, 6-2

Marc-Lennart Harms (Denison) def. Brandon Apr (CMU) 2-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-6)

Chaitanya Aduru (case) def. Andy Mackler (Denison) 6-2, 6-2

Michael Sutanto (case) defeats. Marc-Lennart Harms (Denison) 6-1, 6-4

Andy Mackler (Denison) def. Anthony Kanam (Business) 2-6, 6-2, 1-0 (10-4)

Marc-Lennart Harms (Denison) def. Mikhail Grebenkin (CMU) 6-4, 6-2 Men’s singles flight C:

Derek Wong (DMU) defeats. Daniel Garcia (Denison) 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-3)

Blake Eason (Denison) def. Matthew Poh (CMU) 3-1, d.

Rakkan defeats Audeh (Kenyon). Daniel Garcia (Denison) 6-2, 6-2

Ajay Mahenthiran (case) defeats. Blake Eason (Denison) 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-4)

Daniel Garcia (Denison) def. Jack Wagner (Kenyon) 6-3, 6-3

Rakkan defeats Audeh (Kenyon). Blake Eason (Denison) 6-4, 6-3 Men’s singles flight D:

Jaden D’Abreo (CMU) defeats. Ryan Patrick (Denison) 6-4, 6-3

Anthony Kanam (case) defeats. Joseph Boylea (Denison) 6-0, 6-3

Ryan Patrick (Denison) def. Sam Topper (Oberlin) 6-4, 7-5

James Dill (Oberlin) beats. Joseph Boylea (Denison) 7-6, 6-4

James Dill (Oberlin) beats. Ryan Patrick (Denison) 3-0, right.

Joseph Boylea (Denison) def. Sam Topper (Oberlin) 6-1, 6-1 Men’s singles flight E:

Jake Louiselle (Denison) def. Christian Picot (Kenyon) 6-2, 7-5

Silvio Cocito-Monoc (case) def. Jake Louiselle (Denison) 6-2, 7-6

Arjan Bedi (CMU) def. Jake Louiselle (Denison) 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 (10-6) Men’s singles flight F:

Ben Echikson (Oberlin) beats. Jackson Graham (Denison) 7-5, 6-4

Ben Martin (case) defeats. Casey Schrader (Denison) 6-1, 6-1

Evan Dean (Kenyon) defeats. Jackson Graham (Denison) 6-2, 6-0

Casey Schrader (Denison) def. North (Oberlin) 6-3, 6-7, 1-0 (10-7)

Evan Dean (Kenyon) defeats. Casey Schrader (Denison) 7-5, 6-7, 1-0 (10-8)

James Dill (Oberlin) beats. Jackson Graham (Denison) 6-3, 6-1 Men’s singles flight G:

Alex Wootton (Denison) def. Kunal Seetha (Case) 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 (13-11)

Nadeem Jones (Denison) def. Matias Mauviel (Kenyon) 7-6, 6-0

Max Vicario (case) defeats. Alex Wootton (Denison) 6-0, 6-0

Nadeem Jones (Denison) def. Sahil Dayal (Case) 3-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-7)

Max Vicario (case) defeats. Nadeem Jones (Denison) 6-2, 6-1

Sahil Dayal (case) defeats. Alex Wootton (Denison) 6-3, 6-1 Men’s singles flight H:

John Thompson (Denison) def. Aidan Biglow (Kenyon) 6-1, 6-3

John Kasner (case) defeats. John Thompson (Denison) 5-7, 6-0, 1-0 (10-6)

John Thompson (Denison) def. Nathan Silverstein (Oberlin) 6-2, 6-1 Men’s Double Flight A:

Poh & Wong (CMU) def. Andy Mackler & Blake Eason (Denison) 8-5

Kondapaneni & Zhang (Kenyon) defeats. Andy Mackler & Blake Eason (Denison) 8-2

Andy Mackler & Blake Eason (Denison) beats Kanam & Sutanto (Case) 8-5 Men’s Double Flight B:

Shah & Mahenthiran (case) defeats. Marc-Lennart Harms & John Thompson (Denison) 8-4

Bedi & D’Abreo (CMU) def. Akshat Agarwal & Ryan Patrick (Denison) 8-6

Marc-Lennart Harms & John Thompson (Denison) def. Provenzano & Ikkurthy (case) 8-6

Akshat Agarwal & Ryan Patrick (Denison) def. Dean & Picot (Kenyon) 8-4

Marc-Lennart Harms & John Thompson (Denison) def. Bedi & D’Abreo (CMU) 8-3

Akshat Agarwal & Ryan Patrick (Denison) def. Provenzano & Ikkurthy (case) 8-7, (7-5) Men’s Double Flight C:

Daniel Garcia & Casey Schrader (Denison) def. Grebenkin & Zhou (CMU) 8-4

Alex Wootton & Jackson Graham (Denison) def. Buckley & Echikson (Oberlin) 8-1

Wagner & Smith (Kenyon) beats. Daniel Garcia & Casey Schrader (Denison) 8-7 (12-10)

Maza & Cocito-Monoc (case) def. Alex Wootton & Jackson Graham (Denison) 8-6

Daniel Garcia & Casey Schrader (Denison) def. Bulkley & Echikson (Oberlin) 8-1

Alex Wootton & Jackson Graham (Denison) def. North & Naginski (Oberlin) 8-7 (7-2) Men’s Double Flight D:

Wernink & Nadeem Jones (CMU & Denison) def. Biglow & Salik (Kenyon) 8-2

Martin & Hishinuma (case) defeats. Joseph Boylea & Jake Louiselle (Denison) 8-5

Audeh & Seetha (Kenyon & Case) beats. Wernink & Nadeem Jones (CMU & Denison) 8-4

Joseph Boylea & Jake Louiselle (Denison) def. Silverstein & Englehart (Oberlin) 8-1

Vicario & Kasner (case) defeats. Joseph Boylea & Jake Louiselle (Denison) 8-0

Martin & Hishinuma (case) defeats. Wernink & Nadeem Jones (CMU & Denison) 8-4

