UNC’s hockey team beats Miami (OH) 7-2, brings record to 4-3





The North Carolina hockey team (4-3) defeated Miami (OH) (3-6) in Sunday’s game at Karen Shelton Stadium, winning 7-2. What happened? The Tar Heels provided early control of the game and owned the ball for most of the first period. They kept their opponent to zero in total before junior midfielder Paityn Wirth scored the first goal of the game, which was also her first goal of the season, about 12 minutes later. Less than a minute later, Miami tied the game with a goal of their own, but a goal from senior striker Hannah Griggs put UNC back on top at the end of the period. The second period was calmer as the Tar Heels continued to dictate the game with solid defensive play. A goal by senior midfielder Cassie Sumfest from a penalty corner extended the lead, giving UNC a 3-1 lead going into halftime. The Tar Heels wasted no time scoring in the second half as Griggs scored her second goal just over a minute into the third period. However, they conceded another goal for Miami seconds later, similar to Miami’s first goal in the first period. UNC scored two more times in the period, one coming off the bench from sophomore midfielder Kiersten Thomassey and another from senior midfielder Eva Smolenaars. Senior forward Erin Matson scored the last goal of the game in the decisive fourth period. UNC closed the game without giving up another score and took a 7-2 victory. Who stood out? Big contributions came from all over the field for the Tar Heels. The team captain, Matson, was able to push through the opposing defense defense all afternoon, attempting seven shots on target with one goal and one assist. Griggs was able to cash in two goals with her only two shots of the game, and like Wirth, Thomassey also scored her first goal of the season. When was it decided? This game was decided in the third period, with the team scoring a total of three goals in the 15-minute break. Although UNC had a two-point lead at half-time, the game was still within reach. The Tar Heels kept their focus in the third, putting their opponent away with early and consistent goals coupled with stifling defense. There was little to no competition at the end of the third period with the Tar Heels in the top 6-2 heading into fourth. Why does it matter? Following this win, the Tar Heels are back to winning consecutive games as this is their second two-game win streak of the season. They are now back above .500 after an unusual 3-3 start in their first six matchups. This game will allow the team to build on its recent success to keep the season on the winning track it has come to expect. When will they play next? UNC plays at home against Boston College on Friday at 4 p.m. UNC field hockey defeated the Miami Redhawks 7-2 on September 19, 2021 at Karen Shelton Stadium. Six different scorers gave the Tar Heels seven goals in their home opener. @DTHSports | [email protected] Sign up for our email newsletters to get the news and headlines of the day delivered to your inbox every morning.

