Chicago Bears lead Cincinnati Bengals 20-17 in Week 2, improve to 1-1





First, Eddie Jackson plucked the ball from receiver Tee Higgins after a 14-yard reception and Tashaun Gipson Sr. the fumble returned 13 yards to the Bengals’ 39. The Bears then intercepted three consecutive Joe Burrow passes in 2:49, one of which Roquan Smith returned 53 yards for his first NFL touchdown. Jaylon Johnson and Angelo Blackson followed with their first interceptions of their careers. “I think that was just the defense trying to live up to our standards,” said Robert Quinn, who picked up one of the four Bears sacks. “Keep points off the board or let them flip the ball. Guys were rolling there, having fun. We needed it [takeaways] today to keep some momentum on our side.” Offensively, Justin Fields replaced an injured Andy Dalton in the second quarter. Dalton injured his knee after going out of bounds in a 14-yard scramble. The veteran quarterback returned for one series, but then left and sat out for the rest of the game. “It was crazy,” Fields said. “You’re constantly being told ‘Be prepared, you never know what could happen’, and it happened. Andy came out and then I was just thrown in. I think I was pretty prepared, but there are definitely mistakes I’m just going to watch the movie and learn from those mistakes.” Dalton looked sharp early on, completing 9 of 11 passes for 56 yards and an 118.2 passer rating. On the opening possession of the game, he made 6 of 7 throws for 39 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown to Allen Robinson II that gave the Bears a 7-0 lead. Dalton also rushed for 25 yards on two carries. The offense sputtered the rest of the way, generating just 131 yards and no touchdowns on the last nine possessions. In the fourth quarter, the Bears were forced to settle for Cairo Santos field goals from 28 and 22 yards after reaching the Bengals’ 5 and 4. Fields completed 6 of 13 passes for 60 yards with one interception and a passer score of 27.7 and rushed for 31 yards on 10 carries. One of the starting quarterback’s most impressive plays came in the third quarter, when he lost a fumble on a third-down sack by defensive end Trey Hendrickson. It looked like linebacker Logan Wilson would scoop up the loose ball and return it for a touchdown. But Fields, crawling on his hands and knees, swept the ball away from Wilson and got it back, allowing the Bears to kick into fourth. “That was just me trying to get the ball back,” Fields said. “I got the ball I think was knocked out from behind me or something. I saw it on the ground. I know I got tackled and I was just trying to get to the ball. That would definitely be a touchdown if I caught It wasn’t. That was just pure effort. I was just trying to do my part and help my team win.” While the Bears scored 10 points in 3:57 early in the fourth quarter to extend their lead to 17-3, the Bengals answered with 14 points in a span of 1:00 late in the period to close the gap to 20. -17. Burrow threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase. Three plays later, Fields’ cross-center pass was intercepted by Wilson, who brought him 18 yards back to the Bears’ 7. On the next snap, Burrow fired a 7-yard TD pass at Higgins, putting the Bengals within 20-17. . with 3:39 left in the fourth quarter. But the Bears took two first downs on their next drive, which allowed Fields to end the game with three straight snaps in victory formation. The main game came on third and 9 of the Chicago 26 when Fields broke a tackle and scrambled 10 yards, giving the Bears another run of downs with 2:05 to play. David Montgomery took down the second first with back-to-back runs of 6 and 4 yards to freeze the win. The third year running back rushed for 61 yards on 20 carries. “You have the pick and then the touchdown, and now all of a sudden it’s third and Justin is making a great play with his legs,” Nagy said. “And those are things he can do, he can extend play. I thought it was a big effort on his part to get the first one, and then for us to take the first one down with David in four minutes with the offensive line when we needed it on, those were the bright spots.”

