Virat Kohli steps down as RCB skipper after IPL 2021 | Cricket

RCB coach Mike Hesson tweeted: “…as a fully committed leader and team man your energy and passion is contagious. I know the guys are fully committed to helping you send you on a well deserved high skipper.”

RCB chairman Prathmesh Mishra spoke brightly of the franchise’s most marketable player on whose back the RCB brand continues to command a high premium despite modest returns on the pitch. Virat Kohli is one of the best cricketers and is a real asset to RCB. His impeccable work ethic and leadership skills were phenomenal. We respect and support this decision and would like to thank Virat for his incredible contribution to the RCB leadership group,” Mishra said in his statement.

Despite all the groundbreaking success India has had under Kohli in Tests, the performances as a leader have not been as impressive. How his last two months as leader in the T20s go may decide whether he continues as India’s ODI captain, something he has great interest in with a home ODI World Cup in 2023.

Kohlis’s decisions to relinquish leadership roles in T20 cricket may also be the result of increasing focus on his leadership style that caught the attention of decision makers in BCCI. It is also clear that there has been growing discontent within the Indian side over what is perceived as a dominant leadership style and playing 11 rosters. All of this, in addition to the pressures of consistently playing in bio bubbles over the past year and a half, may have contributed to Kohli’s decisions.

The decision to relinquish the IPL leadership, which comes so soon after his announcement that he will not lead India in the T20s, is in line with Kohli’s desire to reduce his workload. As a leader in all formats of India and its franchise, its toll seemed to have taken its toll lately. Kohli, one of the best hitters of his generation, has now had an unprecedented drought, not having seen 53 international innings for a century. His last hundred came in a test match against Bangladesh in November 2019.

Kohli, 32, became RCB captain in 2013 and has been an integral part of the franchise as a player since the inception of the IPL in 2008. No other person than MS Dhoni (196) has led his team in IPL more than once (132). As a batsman, Kohlis’ best season was in 2016, when he amassed over 900 runs in a season and took the orange cap. It was also the year in which RCB reached the final for the only time under Kohli.

Control of Kohli as captain in the IPL has increased in recent years as RCB has never won an IPL title.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank the RCB management, coaches, support staff, players and the entire RCB family, who have played a significant role in the growth of the franchise over the years, he added. ready.

In a video statement released on social media, Kohli also said he has told the franchise’s management that he would like to be an RCB player “until the day I play my last game in the IPL”.

It was not an easy decision, but one that was well thought out and in the best interests of this great franchise, Kohli said in his statement. The RCB family remains close to my heart as we continue to strive for excellence. It’s been an amazing and inspiring journey, bringing some talented players to the RCB squad.

The ongoing IPL season, Virat Kohlis ninth as captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore, will also be his last as franchise leader. Three days after making public that he will not lead India in T20 cricket after the upcoming World Cup, Kohli stated in a late evening press release through his franchise that this will be his last hurrah as an IPL captain.

