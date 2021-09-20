Sports
Sunday Night Football odds, spread, line: Ravens vs. Chiefs picks, expert predictions on 16-4 roll
The Baltimore Ravens hope to return to the form they won the last five games of the regular season in 2020 when they open their home schedule against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. The Ravens (0-1), who lost the season opener in Las Vegas 33-27 in overtime, have won nine or more games in four consecutive seasons this year. The Chiefs (1-0), who defeated the Browns 33-29 at home last week, have had six consecutive seasons of 10 or more wins. Kansas City has made it through the postseason in seven of the past eight years, including six in a row, and has played in the past two Super Bowls and won all of them in 2019.
The M&T Bank Stadium game in Baltimore is scheduled to begin at 8:20 p.m. ET. Kansas City led the league a year ago in passing yards per game with 303.4, while Baltimore was 32nd with 171.2. Kansas City is the favorite with 3.5 points in the last Chiefs vs. Ravens odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is 53.5. Before you see Ravens vs. Chiefs choices or predictions, make sure you see what SportsLine NFL pundit Larry Hartstein has to say.
SportsLine’s senior analyst and Early Edge podcast regular enters 2021 season 351-291 always on NFL sides (plus $2,212), including a 326-280 against the spread.
In addition, Hartstein has a great 16-4 record on his last 20 picks involving Kansas City, bringing in over $1,100. Everyone who has followed him is way up.
Now Hartstein has taken another confident position against the spread choice for chiefs vs. Ravens. You can go to SportsLine now to see the choices. Here are the NFL lines and trends for Ravens vs. chiefs:
- Ravens vs. Chiefs spread: Kansas City -3.5
- Ravens vs. Chiefs over-under: 53.5 points
- Ravens vs. Chiefs Money Line: Kansas City -200, Baltimore +170
- KC: The Chiefs are 12-3 against the spread in their last 15 games in September
- BALL: The Ravens are 5-1 ATS in their last six games as underdogs
Featured game | Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Why can the Chiefs cover?
The Kansas City attack has many weapons, including Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s backlash. He had 72 yards from scrimmage, including 43 yards rushing in Week 1. In his only career game on Sunday Night Football, Edwards-Helaire rushed for a pair of touchdowns in Las Vegas on Nov. 22, 2020. Last season, he played in 13 games, with 181 times for 803 yards (4.4 average) and four touchdowns. He also made 36 receptions for 297 yards (8.3 average) and one TD.
Also giving opposing defensive strikes is tight end Travis Kelce, who had six receptions for 76 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns. Kelce is looking for his sixth straight game with a receiving touchdown, the longest active streak in the NFL. He has 50 touchdowns in his career and became the fifth fastest tight end in league history to earn 50 receiving TDs, earning that figure in 112 games.
Why the Ravens can cover
The Ravens defense struggled unusually against the Raiders last week, allowing 491 yards of total offense. They finished seventh in the league in 2020, giving up 329.8 yards per game. The defense has several stalwarts, including linebacker Patrick Queen, who took care of the team leader in Week 1 with nine tackles and one sack. He is aiming for his third game in a row with a tackle for loss.
Cornerback Marlon Humphrey also had nine tackles and a pass breakup in Las Vegas. He had six tackles and two pass breakups in the last meeting with the Chiefs. He is looking for his third game in a row against an opponent of AFC West with a broken leg. In 15 games last season, Humphrey was third on the team with 82 tackles, 70 of them solo, with 2.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss. He broke 11 passes, forced eight fumbles and had one interception.
How Ravens vs. Chiefs to make choices
Hartstein has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you that he is leaning below the total, he has discovered a critical X factor that makes him jump one side of the spread. He only shares what it is and who to support at SportsLine.
Who will win Chiefs vs. Ravens? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Chiefs vs. Ravens spread you have to jump on Sunday Night Football all from the expert who is 16-4 on Chiefs picks.
