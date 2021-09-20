Girls Tennis Roundup: Willmar walks away with two wins





The Cardinals beat host Hornets (4-3) and Roseau (6-1). The only defeat came against Alexandria (4-3). Kessa Mara went 3-0 on the day, with two wins in singles and a win in doubles with Caroline Becker. Becker was also 3-0 with a couple of singles wins. Twin sisters Alise and Ashlie Staebell were 2-1 as they saw time on the numbers 1 and 2 in doubles. Kylee Berget showed 2-1, with wins to come with Lizzie Eide and Heidi Kath. On Tuesday, Willmar will host Sauk Rapids for a Central Lakes Conference dual meet. singles (1) Allison Bruhn, W, beats Ari Laun 6-2, 6-1 (2) Sophie Jones, BL, beats Adali Laidlaw 2-6, 6-3, 10-7 (3) Sadie Dillon, BL, beats Emmie Larson 6-4, 6-0 (4) Audrey Wertish, BL, def Jenna Hisken 3-6, 6-2, 10-5 doubles (1) Kessa Mara/Caroline Becker, W, beats Ella Dotzler/Janelle Gerdts 6-0, 6-0 (2) Alise Staebell/Ashlie Staebell, W, beats Lilly Stolte/Avae Burfeind 6-1, 6-3 (3 ) Kylee Berget/Lizzie Eide, W, beats Maddie Fransworie/Kira Bowen 6-1, 6-0 singles (1) Allison Bruhn, W, beats Erin Brandt 6-1, 6-2 (2) Kessa Mara, W, beats Karli Wensloff 6-1, 6-2 (3) Caroline Becker, W, beats McKenzie Reed 6-1 , 6-0 (4) Adali Laidlaw, W, beats Kate Kennedy 6-0, 6-1 doubles (1) Alise Staebell/Ashlie Staebell, W, beats Maddy Verbout/Jessie Danielson 3-6, 7-6 (3), 11-9 (2) Kylee Berget/Heidi Kath, W, beats Emma Johnson/Marissa Gladowski 4- 6, 7-6 (9-7), 10-8 (3) Ava Hass/Kylie Winkler, R, def Emmie Larson/Katelyn Garberding 3-6, 7-5, 10-8 singles (1) Kessa Mara, W, beats Marisa Rousu 6-4, 6-2 (2) Rachel Wegner, A, beats Allison Bruhn 6-4, 0-6, 12-10 (3) Caroline Becker, W, beats Jalyn Halverson 6-4, 6-1 (4) Adali Laidlaw, W, def Hayden Halverson 6-0, 6-0 doubles (1) Kenna Aure/Ayla Rolin, A, beats Alise Staebell/Ashlie Staebell 7-5, 6-1 (2) Kylie Lattimer/Teresa Bitzan, A, beats Kylee Berget/Lizzie Eide 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-5) (3) Chelby Runge/Isabella Hagen, A, beats Katelyn Garberding/Emmie Larson 6-0, 6-1 Playing third-ranked (Class A) Litchfield swept singles in a win over Minnewaska at the Dragons quadrangular home. Isla Dille won a 6-0, 6-0 match for Litchfield over Avarie Uhde at number 4 singles. At No. 1 singles, the Dragons defeated Ryana Steinhaus Addy Randt, 6-1, 6-1. The Lakers’ win came at No. 1 doubles, as Maddie and Alissa Thorfinnson defeated Britney Prahl and Lauren Erickson 6-2, 6-2. singles (1) Ryanna Steinhaus, L, beats Addy Randt 6-1, 6-1 (2) Kylie Michels, L, beats Olivia Richards 6-0, 6-3 (3) Karlee Prahl, L, beats Leah Hagen 7-5 , 6-0 (4) Isla Dille, L, beats Avarie Uhde 6-0, 6-0 doubles (1) Maddie Thorfinnson/Alissa Thorfinnson, M, beats Britney Prahl/Lauren Erickson 6-2, 6-2 (2) Taylor Draeger/Olivia Olson, L, beats Sydney Dahl/Megan Thorfinnson 6-3, 6-4 (3 Sophie Stilwell/Kaitlyn Palmer, L, beats Alia Randt/Grace Jensen 7-5, 6-4 Litchfield met little resistance in a win over Jordan. The Dragons had a pair of 6-0, 6-0 wins against Ryanna Steinhaus (No. 1 singles) and the pair of Britney Prahl and Lauren Erickson (No. 1 doubles). singles (1) Ryanna Steinhaus, L, beats Emily Randolph 6-0, 6-0 (2) Kylie Michels, L, beats Maddie Olinger 6-1, 6-0 (3) Karlee Prahl, L beats Makayla Haugen 6-3, 6-3 (4) Isla Dille, L, beats Riley Steinhaus 2-6, 6-3, 10-6 doubles (1) Britney Prahl/Lauren Erickson, L, beats Cailin Friary/Dyllan Wellhausen 6-0, 6-0 (2) Taylor Draeger/Olivia Olson, L, beats Evy Menden/Cora Wulf 6-2, 6-7, 12 -10 (3) Kaitlyn Palmer/Sophie Stilwell, L, beats Trinity Thorstad/Martha Reveland 6-0, 6-1 Going 4-0 in singles, Foley managed to knock out third-ranked (Class A) Litchfield. Britney Prahl and Lauren Erickson secured a 6-1, 6-1 win for the Dragons at No. 1 doubles. Then the Litchfield pair of Sophie Stilwell and Kaitlyn Palmer won at No. 3 in three sets, 7-5, 6-7, 10-5. singles (1) Brooke Beier, V, beats Ryanna Steinhaus 6-2, 7-5 (2) Savannah Gapinski, V, beats Kylie Michels 6-2, 6-3 (3) Alaina Hageman, V, beats Karlee Prahl 7-5 , 6-2 (4) Amie Vanderweyst, V, beats Isla Dille 6-3, 3-6, 10-7 doubles (1) Britney Prahl/Lauren Erickson, L, beats Sydney Gapinski/Kristen OBrien 6-1, 6-1 (2) Natalie Hanks/Macy Zawacki, F, beats Taylor Draeger/Olivia Olson 6-2, 3-6, 10 -5 (3) Sophie Stilwell/Kaitlyn Palmer, L, beats Henley Wruck/Anna Dalhstrom 7-5, 6-7, 10-5 With a perfect 3-for-3 in the doubles, Minnewaska took a win against Jordan. The Lakers also won some exciting matches in singles. Olivia Richards took a good first set against Maddie Olinger and went on to win 7-6 (6), 6-4. Then Leah Hagen beat Riley Steinhaus at number 4 singles 4-6, 6-4, 10-4. singles (1) Emily Randolph, J, beats Alissa Thorfinnson, 6-3, 6-1 (2) Olivia Richards, M, beats Maddie Olinger 7-6 (6), 6-4 (3) Maddie Thorfinnson, M, beats Makayla Haugen 6-1, 6-2 (4) Leah Hagen, M, beats Riley Steinhaus 4-6, 6-4, 10-4 doubles (1) Addy Randt / Sydney Dahl, M, def Cailin Friary / Dyllan Wellhausen 6-4, 6-2 (2) Alia Randt / Megan Thorfinnson 6-4, 6-3 (3) Grace Jensen / Avarie Uhde, M, beats Trinity Thorstad / Martha Reveland 3-6, 6-4, 10-7 Minnewaska could only muster a few wins in a loss to Foley. In the No. 1 doubles, Lakers Maddie Thorfinnson and Olivia Richards came through with a 6-3, 7-5 win. Then Mega Thorfinnson came through at number 4 singles with a three-set win against the Falcons Amie Vanderweyst, 6-3, 4-6, 10-5. singles (1) Brooke Beier, V, defeats Alissa Thorfinnson, 6-3, 6-0 (2) Savannah Gapinski, V, defeats Addy Randt 3-6, 6-0, 10-5 (3) Alaina Hageman, V, defeats Leah Hagen 6-2, 6-2 (4) Megan Thorfinnson, M, beats Amie Vanderweyst 6-3, 4-6, 10-5 doubles (1) Maddie Thorfinnson/Olivia Richards, M, beats Sydney Gapinski/Kristen OBrien 6-3, 7-5 (2) Natalie Hanks/Macy Zawacki, V, beats Sydney Dahl/Alia Randt 6-1, 6-4 (3 ) Henley Wruck/Anna Dahlstrom, F, beats Grace Jensen/Avarie Uhde 6-1, 6-0

