The Argonaut – Get out, move for free





It’s amazing how much resources the University of Idaho has to help students from each fitness level and activity preference to get outside and get moving. According to the CDC, regular exercise can improve brain health, reduce short-term anxiety, reduce your risk of developing depression and anxiety, and help you sleep better (hello, college life). I’ve been exploring campus for the past four years and wanted to share my short list of ways to get moving, even in the depths of winter. The best part? You’ve already paid for it with your tuition, so it’s all free and waiting to be discovered. Go outside Arboretum (old) Directly behind the Physical Education Building (PEB), a natural forest feeling Arboretum (new) Seriously, have you seen this place? 63 acres, 17,000 plants, a 1 mile gravel loop with side trails to explore and the best fall colors

Seriously, have you seen this place? 63 acres, 17,000 plants, a 1 mile gravel loop with side trails to explore and the best fall colors Paradise path To walk, roll, hike, jog, bike or go to Safeway

To walk, roll, hike, jog, bike or go to Safeway geocaching Download a geocaching app. There are several caches on campus that you could walk past every day without knowing it

Download a geocaching app. There are several caches on campus that you could walk past every day without knowing it Outdoor program Info about outdoor opportunities in the area and help with planning trips get moving Weight training and circuit area Student Rec Center (SRC). Weight room, stretch hall and endless equipment options

Student Rec Center (SRC). Weight room, stretch hall and endless equipment options Free equipment checkout SRC. View equipment for basketball, badminton, billiards, disc golf, dodge ball, soccer, frisbee, floor hockey, shuffleboard, soccer, table tennis, volleyball. They also have outdoor sets: badminton, boules, croquet, horseshoes, tracball, tug of war, volleyball

SRC. View equipment for basketball, badminton, billiards, disc golf, dodge ball, soccer, frisbee, floor hockey, shuffleboard, soccer, table tennis, volleyball. They also have outdoor sets: badminton, boules, croquet, horseshoes, tracball, tug of war, volleyball Basketball courts Two in SRC, two in PEB, one in Memorial Gym, one in ICCU arena

Two in SRC, two in PEB, one in Memorial Gym, one in ICCU arena Mixed Court SRC. First come, first served; they will set up nets/equipment for you!

SRC. First come, first served; they will set up nets/equipment for you! Racquetball Courts Four in Kibbie Dome, one in PEB. Free equipment check-out in Kibbie tennis courts PEB car park, Admin Lawn (outside), and by reservation in Kibbie Dome (winter only)

PEB car park, Admin Lawn (outside), and by reservation in Kibbie Dome (winter only) Sand volleyball courts Between Wallace and the Tower

Between Wallace and the Tower Indoor track One 1/5 mile course on the Kibbie floor (winter only) and loop Kibbie hall (all year round), one 1/9 mile course in SRC

One 1/5 mile course on the Kibbie floor (winter only) and loop Kibbie hall (all year round), one 1/9 mile course in SRC Intramural sports Grab some friends and sign up to play flag football, cornhole, tennis, spike ball, frisbee golf, volleyball, ultimate frisbee, pickleball, futsal, double badminton or 3-on-3 basketball this fall

Grab some friends and sign up to play flag football, cornhole, tennis, spike ball, frisbee golf, volleyball, ultimate frisbee, pickleball, futsal, double badminton or 3-on-3 basketball this fall Club sports Baseball, bass fishing, climbing, cycling, fast pitch, hockey, horse polo, lacrosse, logger sports, rodeo, rugby, skiing, soccer, trap shooting, ultimate frisbee, Vandal Spirit Squad, volleyball, water polo Swimming center A 25m shallow pool and a 25m deep pool. See their website for daily open lap swim times.

A 25m shallow pool and a 25m deep pool. See their website for daily open lap swim times. Climbing center In SRC. A 55-foot pillar and a climbing area of ​​6,000 square feet

In SRC. A 55-foot pillar and a climbing area of ​​6,000 square feet Frisbee Golf Course Angle of 6 e Street and Perimeter Drive, behind the Hartung

Angle of 6 Street and Perimeter Drive, behind the Hartung To discover How many roof terraces are open to students? Ever seen the campus gargoyles? Find somewhere you think no one else knows. To learn more about all of these resources, visit our Get outside, get moving Health Hut in ISUB Square, Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. So there you have it! Try something new, get outside, get moving, don’t spend a cent and take advantage of our beautiful campus and your beautiful body. https://www.cdc.gov/physicalactivity/basics/pa-health/index.htm Brooklyn Perry is a senior double majoring in Exercise Science & Health and Spanish. She is a Peer Health Educator with Vandal Health Education and loves to get outside to explore different areas on the Idaho campus. For more questions about this article or the author, mail to [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.uiargonaut.com/2021/09/19/get-outside-get-moving-for-free/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos