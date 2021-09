Princeton football cruises against Lehigh, opening season with a 320 . win

In their first game since November 2019, Princeton football dominated defensively en route to a 320 win over the Lehigh Mountain Hawks in Bethlehem, PA. “We moved the ball as much as we ever moved it for a first game,” said Head Coach Bob Surace Princeton Athletics. “I also love how the defense ran to the ball. It was the fastest we’ve played and the best we’ve tackled for a first game in a long time.” The Tigers got off to a strong start into the game, marching 75 yards through the field on their first run, with senior returning Collin Eaddy rushing in from 13 yards to pick up the first score of the game. Princeton kept Lehigh under control offensively, and a 34-yard pass from senior quarterback Cole Smith to junior wide receiver Andrei Iosivas gave the Tigers a 130 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Lehighs defense held strong in the second quarter, preventing Princeton from scoring touchdowns on several occasions. The Tigers led 160 at halftime thanks to a field goal from freshman kicker Jeffrey Sexton. The attack turned hot again in the third quarter, as 2019 All-Ivy second-team receiver senior Jacob Birmelin took a short pass from Smith and weaved through the Mountain Hawks defense for a 42-yard score. Smith then launched a 52-yard bomb at Iosivas for Iosivas second touchdown of the game. After stopping Lehigh defensively again, the Tigers bit off large chunks of yardage that ran across the field, but were stopped again in the red zone and were forced to score a field goal. By the end of three, the Tigers had doubled their lead at halftime, with a 320 lead. The game slowed in the fourth quarter, with both teams threatening to score, but neither did. The 320 win gives the Tigers a 10 start to their season. Lehigh drops to 03 in their season and has now lost nine games in a row over the last three seasons with their last win in September 2019. Statistical leaders for the Tigers included Smith, who went 30/41 for 412 yards and three touchdowns. Eaddy had 16 passes for 70 yards and a score, while Birmelin pulled in eight passes for 139 yards and a touchdown of his own. Iosivas had four catches for 117 yards and two touchdowns. The match was the 61st ever meeting between the schools. Princeton now leads the all-time series 42172 against Lehigh. Next Saturday, the Tigers return to Powers Field for a matchup with the Stetson Hatters. The Ivy League game kicks off the following weekend when the Tigers face Columbia.

