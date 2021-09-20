Sports
Fans burst out over detail in Rafa Nadal . photos
We may not have seen Rafa Nadal on the tennis court for months, but the 20-time grand slam champion still manages to generate headlines.
Even if they are bizarre.
‘OH MY GOD’: Emma Raducanu comes clean at US Open triumph
‘UNACCEPTABLE’: Tennis big blast ‘crazy’ Djokovic drama
The 35-year-old has not played since the second round loss in Washington in early August and will not set foot on court this year.
Nadal skipped Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics after a foot injury in the French Open final against Novak Djokovic in June.
He then injured his foot again in Washington and had to miss the US Open before deciding to sit out the rest of the 2021 season to make a good recovery.
But the Spanish greatness still manages to grab the attention of fans, and many believe that Nadal may have made a significant addition to his hair.
The aging veteran seems to have less and less hair on his head every time we see him, but during a recent appearance at his academy in Mallorca, he was spotted with a noticeably fuller head of hair.
Fans flocked to social media, convinced Nadal was wearing a wig, with many pointing out that there were two distinctly different shades of color in his hair.
Others suggested it was just a trick of the light.
Nevertheless, the outlandish look has certainly driven social media into a frenzy.
Rafa Nadal ready for ‘difficult’ recovery from foot injury
Nadal admitted last week that he is facing a “difficult” and “painful” recovery from the foot injury.
The 35-year-old said he “looks forward to improving and facing a process that will be difficult in some ways and painful in others, but that I have to go through to fight for what I want again.”
Nadal posted a photo of himself on Instagram with crutches and his left foot bandaged.
He announced that he had been in Barcelona “to get treatment on my foot that will require a few days of rest and a few weeks from the court.”
The Spaniard holds the joint record for men’s grand slam titles, tied for 20th with both Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, who lost to Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final.
“Over the years things get more and more complicated because you have to be realistic, time stops for nobody, but I’m still excited,” added Nadal.
Fans are hopeful that Nadal will return to action at the Australian Open in January.
“It’s been a year where I’ve missed things that matter to me, like Wimbledon, like the Olympics, what the United States Open is going to look like now, (and) many other events that are also important to me.” him in August.
“Given the fact that during the last year I haven’t had the opportunity to train, prepare and compete in the way I really like…I came to the conclusion that I need time to recover.
“I’m (determined) to do whatever it takes to get back in the best shape possible, to keep fighting for the things that really motivate me and the things I’ve been doing all these years.
“I am convinced that this can be achieved with the recovery of the foot and of course a very important daily effort. I will do everything I can to make it happen.”
with AFP
