Sports
Owensboro Youth Hockey Association grows with new president | News
While ice hockey has its roots in Montreal’s cold Canadian winters, the ever-cool sport continues to grow further from those boundaries, and the Owensboro Youth Hockey Association continues to provide opportunities for kids of all ages.
Jason Koger, president of the Owensboro Youth Hockey Association, said he didn’t have much knowledge of ice hockey before his son became involved in the Little Preds Learn to Play program two years ago. Currently on hiatus due to COVID-19, the program is a partnership with the Nashville Predators NHL team and is open to children ages 5-9.
I didn’t even know Owensboro now had a hockey league to be honest, Koger said. It’s been around for a long time.
Koger said he looks forward to serving as board chairman and is doing his best to publicize the opportunities available at the Owensboro Youth Hockey Association.
Ice hockey started in Owensboro in 1971.
The association has two teams that represent Kentucky at national events. The Owensboro Rampage high school team, which won back-to-back Kentucky High School Hockey League state titles in 2020 and 2021. Before that, they won titles in 2012 and 2016.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the team was unable to compete nationally in 2020 and represented Kentucky in Boise, Idaho in April.
In addition, the 14h Owensboro Puck Hogs won the Mid-America AA District tournament and represented Kentucky at the National Championships in McKinney, Texas.
Koger said the sport certainly seems to be gaining momentum in Kentucky and other areas further away from Montreal.
When you think of Nashville, there are now four or five rinks for youth hockey, he said. It’s definitely getting bigger and I feel like Owensboro has always had a fair amount of kids doing it, but I just don’t think people always know us.
Brittni Klotzback, Owensboro Parks recreation supervisor, said the Edge Ice Center, 1400 Hickman Ave., is the only municipal ice center in Kentucky.
After it was built, the city’s hockey offerings expanded to include year-round recreation time for fetch games.
Registrations for the associations autumn competition are open until Friday 1 October.
They start as young as 4 years old, and that fall competition is a recreational competition, Klotzback said.
Discounted rates are available for first-year players, and equipment is also provided.
Koger said it’s amazing to see how quickly the kids are learning the ins and outs of ice hockey and skating, and he doesn’t want anyone to be afraid to give it a try simply because they don’t have much skating experience.
The ice center will host a Play Ice Hockey For Free Day on Saturday, October 23, aimed at new hockey players from about 6 to 10 years old. No registration is required to attend the event, which starts at 10am for equipment assembly and ends with an hour of free skating time until 12pm.
They could practice and skate and learn to shoot pucks and things like that and then they would leave that day with a free jersey and a free stick, Klotzback said.
Koger said ice hockey as a winter sport is also a great way for kids to stay active during the coldest months of the year.
It’s a winter sport, so these kids need to stay active and play sports and not just play video games, he said.
For more information about the Owensboro Youth Hockey Association or its programming, visit www.owensborohockey.com.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.messenger-inquirer.com/news/owensboro-youth-hockey-association-growing-with-new-president/article_4ce6cea4-193d-5908-81ad-8f15c70888f3.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]