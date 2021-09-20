ICC partners with CA to livestream Australia’s international summer cricket









ANI |

Updated: Sep 20. 2021 10:44 IS

Dubai [UAE]September 20 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) has partnered with Cricket Australia (CA) to broadcast the upcoming Australian cricket summer to emerging cricket markets, including Europe and Southeast Asia, starting with the highly anticipated rematch between India and Australia, finalists in last year’s ICC T20 Women’s World Cup.

ICC.tv, the streaming platform launched by the ICC in July, will live stream the multi-format series against India from tomorrow, September 21 – October 12, followed by the entire 2021-22 international calendar in Australia, consisting of the men’s and women’s competition. Ashes, as well as men’s white ball tours through New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

Both the India series and the Ashes for women will be free for all users to stream to celebrate the new partnership, while the content for men will be available on a pay-per-view basis. All content will be available in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, China, Germany, Netherlands, among others.

Commenting on the partnership, ICC Head of Digital Finn Bradshaw said: “Through this unique partnership with Cricket Australia, we will bring competitive and high-quality cricket to the cricket-starved markets of South East Asia and Europe, as well as other regions that currently have no broadcast partner. This confirms our commitment to growing cricket consumption and making it accessible to the world.”

Nikki Linney, Head of Media Rights Cricket Australia, said: “We are incredibly excited to be working with the ICC to continue to grow cricket and bring our signature Aussie taste of cricket to more fans around the world. There will be some exciting Australian and English expats living in these countries or even on holiday will now have easy access to what promises to be a huge summer home with the Ashes for men and women.”

“We know that there is already a significant cricket fan base in countries such as Germany, Hong Kong and Japan and we hope to see this in neighboring countries as well,” the statement continued. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/cricket/icc-partners-with-ca-to-live-stream-australias-international-summer-of-cricket20210920104430 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos