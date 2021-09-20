Virginia football falls to number 21 North Carolina at road 59-39 – The Cavalier Daily

Virginia football took to the road Saturday night, losing 59-39 in a shootout to No. 21 North Carolina. In their first major test of the season, the Cavaliers defense (2-1, 0-1 ACC) simply couldn’t stop the attack of Tar Heels (2-1, 1-1 ACC) despite a record night from Virginia junior quarterback Brennan Armstrong.

Virginia opened the game with the ball, and after a promising drive start with two completions from Armstrong to senior wide receiver Keytaon Thompson, the Cavaliers came to a halt due to two consecutive false starts inside the North Carolina 40-yard line. .

The Tar Heels took advantage by quickly putting points on the board thanks to a 59-yard touchdown catch and run from sophomore wide receiver Josh Downs on a pass from junior quarterback Sam Howell. Virginia appeared to find a response after a 49-yard catch from sophomore wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks, but a turnover on a mishandled transfer from Armstrong to Thompson once again ruined the Cavaliers’ hopes of making it onto the scoreboard.

North Carolina continued to cut through Virginias defense, and in just over a minute, found the end zone again on a diving 37-yard catch from Downs. This time, the Cavaliers answered by marching off the field and eventually reaching the end zone on a one-yard run by senior dwindling Wayne Taulapapa.

However, Virginia proved to have little resistance on the defense as Howell found sophomore wide receiver Khafre Brown on a 75-yard touchdown attack on the first play of the drive. The Tar Heels found a stop on defense and got a short field goal from graduate student kicker Grayson Atkins to bring the score to 24-7.

The Cavaliers finally turned the tide of the game when Armstrong hit senior wide receiver Billy Kemp for 32 yards before sending a stunning 40-yard loft pass to Wicks, who made the diving catch in the end zone. It looked like North Carolina would put seven on the board again, but sophomore cornerback Fentrell Cypress intercepted Howell in the endzone and returned the ball to Tar Heel territory. Virginia took advantage when Armstrong hit senior tight end Jelani Woods for a one-yard touchdown pass that put the Cavaliers within three points.

Virginia made a full tear of it when Kemp made a spectacular 21 yards touchdown with just six seconds left at halftime to bring the Cavaliers to halftime. Armstrong threw for an impressive 364 yards and three touchdowns in the first half, and without a few slip-ups, Virginia would have had a near-perfect half of attacking football.

[North Carolina] was about to pull away and then we went into halftime, coach Bronco Mendenhall said of the Cypresss interception. That was a giant game.

The Tar Heels regained momentum to open the second half, scoring touchdowns on back-to-back drives with graduate student tight end Garrett Walston and freshman riding back Caleb Hood and finding the end zone to open a 38-28 lead. Despite the Cavaliers finishing a long drive with a 34-yard field goal from sophomore kicker Justin Duenkel, Virginia Howell and the North Carolina attack simply couldn’t stop. Graduate student running back Ty Chandler capitalized on an eight-play-75-yard drive with a five-yard touchdown rush, giving the Tar Heels a 45-31 advantage.

North Carolina seemingly closed the door to a Cavalier comeback with an Armstrong interception with 33 seconds left in the third quarter. Taking advantage of the good field position, the Tar Heels extended the lead to 21 points with another Howell touchdown pass. Armstrong tied with Kemp for a nine-meter score with just over seven minutes left to close out the most time-consuming drive of the game, but the Tar Heels answered with a long touchdown of their own to finish the score for the night. , making the final score at 59-39.

Despite the loss, Armstrong certainly advocated being the best quarterback in the ACC, breaking a program record with 554 passing yards. Kemp and Wicks both recorded over 100 yards receiving, and even without significant running play, it’s clear that Virginias offense this year will be able to hold their own and keep the team in games even when the defense struggles. .

I don’t really think about the record, Armstrong said of his performance. I think about the loss.

It was the poor defensive play that ultimately ruined the Cavaliers’ chances of taking a signature road win against a ranked opponent. North Carolina slashed Virginias defenses with ease all night, amassing nearly 700 yards of total offense of which 392 grounded.

The difference today was [North Carolinas] attack, the physical play, the execution, the big plays from start to finish, and the inability of our defense to stop them, Mendenhall said.

Excluding a one-play drive that ended the first half, the Tar Heels ended all but one of the drives within the Cavaliers 20-yard line. Without Howells’ interception in the end zone, the final score could have been even more skewed.

After a promising start to the season for the Virginia defense, North Carolina exposed significant weaknesses, forcing the Cavaliers to take a hard look at potential adjustments that are at the heart of ACC action. Improved defensive play gives Virginia a legitimate chance to take the ACC Coastal crown, but the Cavaliers will no doubt have work to do on that end of the ball if they go up against good teams.

Virginia returns to the comfort of Scott Stadium for a short week as it prepares for Wake Forest under the Friday night lights. Kick-off is at 7 p.m. and the match will be broadcast on ESPN2.