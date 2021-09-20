SMSU TENNIS: SMSU puts down a strong weekend at Gustavus Invite | News, Sports, Jobs





NS. PETER — The Southwest Minnesota women’s tennis team completed a busy Saturday and Sunday at the Gustie Invite, hosted by Gustie Adolphus College. The invitation consisted of individual and doubles matches, but no team matches. Schools that entered the invitation included Gustavus, Sioux Falls, Minnesota State and UMary. Courtenay Leonard and Cora Delich both played in the ‘A’ flight singles, with Leonard taking a 7-6, 6-3 victory in the quarter-finals against Minnesota State, before losing 6-1, 6-0 in the semi-finals to Gustavus. Delich won her opening game against Gustavus 6-3, 6-7, 1-0 (10-8) before losing 6-0, 6-1 to Minnesota State in the semifinals. Leonard took third place with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Delich. Maja Louisa Harck took fifth place in the ‘B’ flight by winning her last two races. She lost 6-4, 3-6, 1-0 (10-2) in the Minnesota State Quarterfinals, before taking a consolation round victory via absenteeism against Sioux Falls and then taking a 6-2.6. 4 win over Sioux Falls for fifth place. Joana Reis Indio reached the final of the ‘C’ flight, taking a 6-2, 7-5 win against Gustavus and a 6-2, 6-1 win over Sioux Falls in the semi-finals, but she was unable to play in the championship game on Sunday due to an injury. Abbey Agra finished the weekend 2-1 in the ‘D’ flight to take fifth place. She lost her opening game 6-0, 6-2 to Gustaaf, but earned a 6-4, 3-6, 1-0 (10-8) in the consolation semi-final before winning 6-2, 6-0 from another Sioux Falls team in the consolation final. Marisol Palacio and Daniela Poulakidas both played in the ‘E’ flight with Palacio losing 7-6, 2-6, 1-0 (10-8) to UMary in the quarter-finals before taking a 3-6, 7-5 won, 1-0 (10-3) victory over Gustaaf in the consolation stage. Poulakidas lost 6-4, 6-4 to Gustaaf in the opening round before winning 6-3, 6-0 over UMary. Poulakidas then took a 6-3, 6-2 win over her teammate, Palacio, in the fifth-place match. Roz Oye and Skylar Mendro took part in the ‘F’ flight over the weekend. Oye won her opening game against Sioux Falls 6-2, 6-3, before losing 6-1, 6-1 to Gustavus in the semifinals. She closed the invitation with a 6-4, 6-1 loss to Gustaaf and finished in fourth place. Mendro lost 6-0, 6-0 to Gustavus in the first round, dropped a 6-3, 7-6 game against Minnesota State in the consolation round, before closing the invite with a 6-3, 6-0 loss to Sioux Valt. In the double round ‘A’, Delich and Reis Indio lost 8-5 to Sioux Falls in the opening round. Delich paired up with Oye for the last two games, losing 8-2 to Gustaaf and 8-7 to UMary. Roz and Palacio played in doubles ‘B’ and lost 8-4 to Gustaaf in the quarterfinals. Due to injury, Palacio and Agra would team up for an 8-7 win over Minnesota State, before taking an 8-6 win over Sioux Falls to take fifth place. Poulkidas and Medro formed a couple in the ‘C’ series and suffered an 8-1 loss against Gustaaf in the first round. The duo earned an 8-5 over Gustaaf in their next game before losing 8-1 to UMary to finish in sixth place. Southwest Minnesota State (2-0) will return to dual match play next Saturday, September 25 with a few games in Northfield, Minnesota. SMSU takes on St. Olaf at 9:00 AM before taking on Carleton at 2:00 PM. home game this fall on October 16 against Doane (Neb.) — Content courtesy from SMSU Athletic communication Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

