Three Indian table tennis players in qualifiers, top Indians in main draw





Three Indian table tennis players Anthony Amalraj, Manav Thakkar and Reeth Rishya will compete for a spot in the main draw of the WTT Star Contender table tennis tournament in Doha. Qualifiers kick off on Monday (September 19), while the main draw, featuring some of the best in the business, kicks off on Wednesday (September 21). Tamil Nadu table tennis player Anthony Amalraj, placed eighth in qualifiers, will be given a bye in the first round. He will meet the winner of the match between Behrooz Daneshmand of Afghanistan, one of the three players from Afghanistan who has been given a wild card by the organizers, and the Japanese Yuto Kizukuri. Manav Thakkar will face French table tennis player Abdel-Kader Salifou in the second round, while Mumbai-based table tennis player Reeth Rishya will face local girl Shouq Abdulla in the first round. A total of 44 table tennis players will play the preliminary rounds, which are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday. This includes three Afghan players – Mustafa Bakhtiyari, Mohammad Hosseini and Behrooz Daneshmand. The Afghan table tennis players received wild cards for the qualifying rounds from the organizers. Mustafa Bakhtiyari will face Beh Kun Ting of Singapore in the first qualifying round, while Mohammad Hosseini will face Sun Chia-hung of Chinese Taipei. Behrooz Daneshmand will face Japan’s Yuto Kizukuri in the first round. Top Indian table tennis stars in main draw The WTT Star Contender tournament will be held at the Lusail Sports Arena in Doha. The WTT Star Contender table tennis tournament will be the third WTT event in Qatar in 2021 and will offer 600 ITTF table tennis world ranking points and a prize pool of $200,000. In the main tournament, top Indian players Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (world ranking 38), Harmeet Desai (world ranking 71), Archana Girish Kamath (world ranking 132) and Sreeja Akula (world ranking 143) will compete in men’s and women’s singles. categories respectively. In the men’s doubles, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran teams up with Anthony Amalraj, while Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar form a pair. They will play in the main tournament. In the mixed doubles, Manav Thakkar will team up with Archana Kamath. Also read: Also read: No Manika Batra-Sathiyan Mixed Doubles Team for Asian Table Tennis Championships Log in to reply









