Boilermakers close out the game at Olympia Fields in 10th place





OLYMPIA FIELDS, Fig. Purdue men’s golf team put together its best round of the weekend to move up two places in the team standings and finish 10the at the prestigious Olympia Fields Invitational held at the Olympia Fields Country Club. The Boilermakers totaled 54 holes from 24 over par 864 (288-291-285) to finish 22 shots behind team champion and No. 4 ranked North Carolina (842). Arizona State and Oklahoma State finished second and third. Purdue finished just six shots behind Texas (858) for seventh and two shots behind Florida and defending National Champion Pepperdine (862). Purdue defeated Illinois, Baylor, Florida State, Arizona and California National Powers en route to a 10e-show place. It marks the third time in eight appearances at the event that Purdue has placed in the top 10 (T-9e in 2011; T-8e in 2017). Joe Weiler led the Boilermakers with a 12e– place finish at 2-over par 212 (69-72-71). It marked Weiler’s eighth top-20 show in his last 12 events (spread over three years) and his 11e career top-20 placement. Weiler started slow and made bogeys on two of his first three holes, but managed to play the last 15 holes in 1-under par to move into the top 15. sophomore Herman Sekne posted his second consecutive top-25 finish, posting 24e at 5-over par 215 (70-72-73). Sekne was even through 11 in his round, but suffered bogeys on three of his last seven holes to drop out of the top 20. Nevertheless, the performance continued a strong early start for the Norwegian and was his fourth top-25 finish in his last six events. Cole Bradley turned Purdue’s best round of the day, an even par 70 to finish with 42nd at 10-over par 220 (76-74-70). Bradley had a rather quiet day with 16 pars, one birdie and one bogey, including pars on his last nine holes. Luke Prall finished tied for 51NS at 11-over par 221 (74-73-74) while Nick Dentino was tied for 59e at 13-over par 223 (75-77-71). Purdue will be in action October 2-4 at the Rich Harvest Farms Intercollegiate, hosted by Northern Illinois.

