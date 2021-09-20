Pressure to change mounts to protect cricketers from burnout | Cricket

Crickets has become a sport that never stops, but while the Indian Premier League starts again this weekend and the train continues to roll, we have also reached the end of the British summer, a good time to take stock and assess where we are are and what the future holds.

For England there are some easy answers and some more difficult ones. In terms of cricket, it’s been a solid couple of months, with success in the short form of a game making up for some disappointment in the Tests. But the way the international men’s summer ended, with the termination of the fifth Test of a great series against India, demonstrated a sport in the midst of transformation.

The growth of franchise cricket and the success of the IPL have led to a massive increase in player power. Add to that a pandemic that put new demands on top players, especially those who perform in all three formats, and it was only a matter of time before they started deciding that some of the things being asked of them were unreasonable.

The schedule becomes relentless. If you look at England’s commitments over the course of the next year, after the Twenty20 World Cup in October and November, there will be the Ashes, a five-match T20 series followed by three Tests in the West Indies, ending just after the next IPL season begins.

Within 10 days of the end of that tournament, at the end of May, England’s International Summer will begin, with New Zealand, India and South Africa all visiting, with the first Test against the Kiwis at Lords. That’s 14 Tests, six ODIs, 11 T20s and a T20 World Cup, a minimum of 92 scheduled days of play even if England don’t make the group stage in Dubai or go on their pre-World Cup trip to Pakistan; and at the end of that there is another T20 World Cup, this time in Australia in October and November 2022.

Virat Kohlis India led the series against England 2-1 as they returned home for the fifth Test, citing concerns about Covid in their squad. Photo: Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images

Even without quarantines and bio-safe bubbles, it feels like things are on the rocks, but with them it’s practically impossible. The unraveling of the final Test against India, the speed with which Indias players fled the country afterward and the fact that there is minimal room to reschedule the game next year show how tight things are.

Players are beginning to speak out about the impact on them as athletes and as people. Ben Stokes has stepped out of the game to focus on his mental health and set an example for others to follow. There have been an unusual number of physical injuries to bowlers who have struggled or would have competed for a place on the Test Englands team. Jofra Archer, Olly Stone, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes and Saqib Mahmood have all missed part or all of the summer.

Indias players clearly had the IPL in mind when they decided not to play at Old Trafford, but they would also have been concerned about testing positive midway through a test and then being forced to self-isolate in England before leaving. left to join their next bubble, and they may lose a first chance in months to catch up with their families.

It is important that administrative bodies start looking for solutions. The sport has reached a point where the demands placed on top players go far beyond those of previous generations, and players are no longer afraid to fight their way out of obligations they feel are unsustainable.

Gone are the days when if you were chosen to tour, you toured. In the distant past, a trip to Australia could take months but to get there would take weeks, but families were not taken into account and mental health was ignored.

The world has completely changed for athletes, and now a player like Jos Buttler, who has a young family and wants to maintain some semblance of balance in his life and protect his mental well-being, could potentially refuse to participate in some of the most high-profile, historic and prestigious test series in sport. And when big names start deciding to sit out entire series, it will have major consequences.

The cancellation of the fifth Test against India could end up costing Lancashire and the ECB millions in lost broadcast revenue, tickets, food and merchandise, with more hits to follow. For example, if there is no guarantee that the best players will be involved in the Ashes, that will very quickly be reflected in the fees offered by the broadcasters. A relatively small group of players cannot just keep playing indefinitely.

Last winter, England head coach Chris Silverwood was criticized for his player rotation policy, but I think it is essential to give players clarity on when they will be needed and when they can schedule some time out of the game. Teams will need bigger teams to handle this rotation, which is probably not the worst in the world, but they will also need to manage the number of matches scheduled, whether at the international, club or provincial level.

With the arrival of the Hundred, we now have four formats in our national schedule, which has brought more competitions and also more challenges: for example, in August Dawid Malan played for Trent Rockets in the Hundred and was on Headingley’s test team five days later.

If we want Tests to be the pinnacle of the sport, I think we need to create space around them so that players can rest, prepare and concentrate. One thing I’m sure of is the pressure to change is mounting, and maybe as we go into the fall some people will find the space and time to figure out how they like the sport and those who play it the space and time. can give them what they need.