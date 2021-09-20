Minister pledges support for Sapetro Futures Tennis stars, Ogunsakin | The Guardian Nigeria News





Thrilled by the performance of the country’s junior stars at the inaugural Sapetro Futures Tennis Championship, Sports Secretary Sunday Dare has pledged to put the Yakubu sisters, Oiza and Ohunene, and Marylove Edwards on the Ministry’s sponsorship list and Also contacting the governors of Oyo and Ekiti state that they are sending the two most notable junior tennis talents in the country, Ganiyu Mubarak (Oyo) and Seun Ogunsakin (Ekiti), to tennis academies abroad. Edwards (16) and Oiza (16) are already ranked No. 2 and No. 5 among the seniors and have been banned from participating in the ITA Junior Tennis Circuit. Dare, who saw Ohunene (13) overcome a spirited effort from 14-year-old Success Ogunjobi to win the Girls 16s event 9-2, praised the partnership by the sponsors, Sapetro and the International Tennis Academy (ITA), adding: to it: sponsorship, if it goes through, will have a huge impact on the development of tennis in Nigeria. The minister’s wish was immediately granted by Sapetro’s Executive Vice-President, Senator Daisy Danjuma, represented by GM Finance, Mr. Amos Garga. The EVC welcomed the players’ achievements and the organization of the week-long event by ITA and promised that the company would continue its sponsorship. Former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Petroleum Odein Ajumogobia was also present as a special guest of honor. I have enjoyed the games immensely, he said, adding: I am amazed at the skill level of these junior players. I am sure that if we can find a way to send the top 10 to academies abroad, Nigeria will have a significant impact in the tennis world in the near future. Seun Ogunsakin had made his match against Damilare Awe of Oyo State in the Boys 14th grade as a demonstration of his prodigious talent as he completely overran his opponent 9-0, while Mubarak (14) promoted to 16th, meeting the expectation of the organizers by beating his older opponent, Basit Ajao from Lagos, 9-6. In other finals, Khadijat Mohammed from Abuja defeated Mary Iorlumun of Benue, 9-1 to win the girls 14s; Ndidi Osaji (Lagos) defeated Vanessa Inyang (Lagos) 9-7 in the girls 12s; Onyekachi Ogumjiofor of Oyo defeated Seyi Ogunsakin (Ekiti) 9-3 in the boys 12s and Murewa Egbeyemi of Lagos continued his dominance of a rising rival with Malcolm Osaji, also of Lagos, winning 9-4 in the boys 10s- event. The Sapetro Futures Championship is now part of the ITA Junior Tennis Circuit, which provides the platform for juniors from across the country to showcase their talent.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://guardian.ng/sport/minister-pledges-support-for-sapetro-futures-tennis-stars-ogunsakin/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos