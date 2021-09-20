Northern Plains hockey seminar coming to Minot | News, Sports, Jobs





Over the weekend, the Northern Plains District Officiating Seminar held a two-day course for high-level future hockey officials at the Maysa Arena. It was the first time in 19 years that such a comprehensive course had taken place in Minot. According to Thor Nelson, a retired NHL hockey official and chief referee for Northern Plains, he says there were plans to hold the seminar in Minot last year, but those plans were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Unfortunately, depending on who was in charge, it didn’t go through for a long time. I firmly believe that we have these things here,” Nelson tells The Minot Daily News. “They rotate the locations every year so that more people can participate. Hopefully Minot won’t have to wait another 19 years before we can organize something like this again.” Nelson, whose official resume includes working on the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the 2004 NHL All-Star Game, and the 2006 and 2010 Olympics, served as an advisor to the weekend seminar. The veteran on duty has attended such seminars as a student and teacher in the past and reveals that he usually has questions about what it takes to reach the NHL level. “I don’t always have the answers they want. It’s a tough road, and if someone comes and asks you that tough question, I don’t want to lie to them and let them go on a five-year jaunt if they don’t have a chance of ever getting higher.” Nelson continues. “Age plays a role, your skating level plays a role, to what level you have played. The higher you played, the better off you’ll be because you’ve experienced those faster speeds of the game and you’ve seen a little more when you’ve worked at the higher levels.” On Saturday, the seminar started at 9:00 AM and ended at 7:00 PM. Meanwhile, the Sunday session lasted from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. As for the actual work itself, ice sessions and classroom work were included. About 30-40 students took part in the two-day instructional course. Regarding the classroom portion of the seminar, students learned about topics such as personal appearance and building rapport on the ice. The importance of improved skating skills was also strongly enforced. Higher level techniques of when an official can move to different places. In-game situational exercises were also part of the seminar. As for the level of duty, USA Hockey has four levels. Only those who were already at level three or four were selected for this seminar. As Nelson states, this type of instructional course is only for experienced referees who want to take the next step to the next level of competitive hockey. While the NHL may not be everyone’s future, the former professional referee insists that hard work will pay off in the end. “It’s a great opportunity for these officials from Missoula, Mile City, Hazen, Minot, Bottineau, wherever they come from, to access the officials who are at a very high level right now,” he said. says Nelson. “That’s what they all dream of, they all have the ambition to work college hockey, or a world championship. It’s not easy, but good things happen when you work hard.” Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

