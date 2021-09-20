Sports
Blue Jays’ early strike helps Berros shut down former team
TORONTO — After pitching 781 2/3 innings in six seasons for the Minnesota Twins, starting pitcher José Berríos faced his former team, this time in a Blue Jays-uniform.
He laughed and hugged ex-teammates over the weekend, but admitted it felt “weird” and “different” to pitch against Minnesota. However, when he stepped up to the mound in Sunday’s 5-3 win, those strange feelings turned to joy.
“I feel like I was playing in my backyard in Puerto Rico with a lot of friends I know [since] long ago,” Berríos said. “So I really enjoyed this day.”
Of course, it’s even more fun to pitch with an early lead, and Toronto has given its pitchers plenty during a September 15-3 month. In the first inning, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in his 105th RBI of the season with a 115.9 mph single that practically knocked out Twins’ shortstop Nick Gordon’s gauntlet.
The next batter, Bo Bichette, sat on a breaking ball and drove it 412 feet into right centerfield for a two-run home run. With his 26th longball of the year, Bichette tied Tony Batista (1999) for the most home runs in one season by a short stop in franchise history.
Toronto gave Berríos a five-point lead, helping the right-hander rise to the challenge of facing a formation he knows well.
The 27-year old threw 6 2/3 innings, gave up three hits, walked one and struckout six—he has allowed three runs or less in seven out of ten starts since joining the Jays for a 3.39 ERA.
The Twins tagged him for two runs in the fourth, but Berríos hit the side to escape the jam and placed a perfect curveball on the outside corner to leave Jake Cave in for the third out. He also nearly finished the seventh, until a solo homerun by Ben Rortvedt ended his day.
“Since Jose has been here, he has helped us a lot,” said Guerrero Jr. through interpreter Hector Lebron. “He’s been great for the team—pitch, [in the] clubhouse, everything.
“He is a hard worker and I know he will continue to help us every time he goes out.”
Marcus Semien’s epic homerun on September 3 was a turning point in the Blue Jays-season, but the Berríos takeover also coincided with Toronto’s sweltering period. The Jays are 30-17 since trading for the two-time All-Star.
Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo praised Berríos and the depth of his starting rotation, which is especially important now that Hyun Jin Ryu is on the injured list with a tight neck.
“He joined the club,” Montoyo said of Berríos’ consistency. “Because [Robbie] Ray has been great, [Steven] Matz’ was great, [Alek] Manoah was great.
“He’s another man who, when he throws, he gives us a chance to win. And you can’t ask for anything better than that.”
After winning two out of three against the Twins this weekend, the Blue Jays have not lost a series since August 22 and are a game and a half ahead of the Yankees for the second AL wildcard spot.
After the win, Guerrero Jr. that the club’s confidence is “100 percent”.
“We trust each other very much,” he said. “We’re sticking together because we know where we are right now when it comes to the wild card race. So every game I feel like we’re more together.”
