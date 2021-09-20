Australia and India close horns in latest chapter of growing rivalry





One of Cricket’s latest and greatest rivalries resumes this week as the Australian women’s team takes on India in the first leg of their multi-format series.

In the midst of a record-breaking streak of 24 wins in ODI cricket, the Australian team helped them reach the heights they have achieved with this winning run. It was during the 2017 ICC Womens Cricket World Cup that India sent the first shot across the bow, knocking out the tournament favorites in the semi-finals. It was a loss largely delivered by Harmanpreet Kaur’s bat, who shot an unbeaten 171 out of 115. Four years on from that defeat, Australia are the favorites for another Cricket World Cup, playing at a level unrivaled in the history of the games. Since that loss in the semi-final against India, they have lost only one ODI, winning the last 24 matches in the format. It is in the same format that they will meet in Queensland this week, ahead of the Test and T20I branches. WATCH THE SERIES IN SELECTED REGIONS ON ICC.tv “It’s almost the amazing thing that’s happened, from our team’s perspective since then. We’ve changed the way we approached the game,” Australian goalkeeper Alyssa Healy was quoted as saying. Cricinfo this month when she looked back on that match. There have been some great achievements in all the games played and a lot of weird results, so it’s no surprise to me that we have this little bubble of competitiveness and a little bit of rivalry. It’s a bit unspoken, but what we know for sure is that they love to pump themselves up when they play in Australia and they’ve proven that they come out and perform.”

SF2 – AUS vs IND – Player of the Match – Harmanpreet Kaur It was early 2018 that Australia started their winning streak, fitting against India. They cleared the Indians 3-0, with Healy scoring her first ODI century in the third game. They met again later that year at the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean, with India defeating Australia again in an ICC event, taking them 119 in a 48-run victory. This time, however, the defeat was not the end of the tournament for Australia, with the Meg Lannings team being crowned champions. Two years later, the teams faced each other in the opening match of the 2020 T20 World Cup. In a previous tri-series, they had each inflicted one defeat on each other. While Australia won the final of that tri-series, it did show that India had what it takes to beat Australia in their own circumstances. And so it proved at the actual tournament where India rocked Australia’s campaign with a 17 point win at Sydney Showground Stadium. In one of the tournament’s most memorable spells, Poonam Yadav won 19/4, beating Healy for 51 before progressing through Australia’s top and middle tiers. It was Australia with their backs against the wall for the rest of the tournament, but as champions do, they found a way to reach the final where they faced India in front of a packed MCG crowd. This time they finished on the right side of the army, with Healy and Beth Mooney opening 115 runs to propel the Aussies to a total of 184/4 and an 85-run win. The two teams have not met since then, apart from a warm-up game last week.

Epic Montage: A Historic WT20WC Final! WATCH THE SERIES IN SELECTED REGIONS ON ICC.tv

