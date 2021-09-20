BYU Football Odds of Winning Continue to Rise in ESPN FPI Ratings





PROVO, Utah– Maybe it’s time to start dreaming of a special season for BYU football in 2021? BYU has started this season with a 3-0 record. All three wins have been won against Power 5 teams. Those three wins have sent BYU soaring in the national polls. The AP Top 25 has BYU at number 15 and the coaches rank Kalani Sitake’s squad at number 16. ESPN FPI Computer Ranking: 8. Oregon

24. USC

27. UCLA

36. Washington

37. Fresno St

40. Utah

47. BYU

49. ASU

54. Stanford

59. Boise St

63. OSU

68 SDSU

79. Wyoming

83. Colorado

85. Cal

97. WSU

109. Arizona — WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) September 19, 2021 ESPN FPI ratings are currently bullish for this tough, robust BYU team. With nine games to go, BYU is preferred in ESPN FPI’s winning odds projections in seven of the remaining nine games. The only two games in which BYU will be an underdog of the FPI are an October 16 game against future Big 12 nemesis Baylor and the regular season finale at USC on November 27 in Los Angeles. If these predictions came true according to what ESPN’s computers say, BYU would end the regular season with a season of 10 wins. That would be a remarkable feat for a team predicted by many nationally to take a step back into mediocrity after losing five NFL draft picks, including generational talent Zach Wilson as quarterback. Despite being a favorite in seven of the remaining nine games, only BYU . has checks in at no. 47 four FPI ratings in the week, seven places behind rival Utah, which beat BYU in week two. What will happen in the next three weeks BYU is taking a three-week break from the Power Five competition, but there are some interesting games in this section before making the trek to the Big 12 country to see Baylor. USF is coming to Provo this weekend, September 25. Revenge will be on the minds of BYU players who were part of the 2019 loss to the Bulls in Tampa. That was Jaren Hall’s first career start as a quarterback in his BYU career. Then BYU travels to Logan in a Battle for the Old Wagon Wheel against Utah State on Friday, October 1. Utah State has been one of the biggest upsets in college football this season, starting 3-0, including Washington State and Air Force victories. BYU returns to Provo on October 9 to host another Boise State rival. The Cougars have won their last two games against Boise State. So the Broncos will likely come to Provo with a chip on their shoulder to get back on the winning side of things in a rivalry that suddenly tilts in BYU’s favor. Here’s the full breakdown of the ESPN FPI winning odds for BYU football going into week four of the 2021 college football season. ESPN FPI Projections for BYU Football in 2021 *Effective in week 4 September 4 – Arizona (Win, 24-16) September 11 – No. 21 Utah (Win, 26-17) September 18 – No. 19 Arizona State (Win, 27-17) September 25 – South Florida – 93.1% chance of winning October 1 – Utah State – 73.9% October 9 – Boise State – 63.4% October 16 – at Baylor – 30.1% October 23 – Washington State – 75.7% October 30 – Virginia – 52.0% Nov 6 – State of Idaho – 99.2% Nov 20 – at Georgia Southern – 88.1% November 27 – at USC – 27.8% **** BYU’s game against South Florida kicks off this Saturday at 8:15 PM on ESPN2 and KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM). Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12-3pm Saturday) on KSL Nieuwsradio. Follow him on Twitter:@Mitch_Harper.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kslsports.com/468394/byu-football-espn-fpi-win-probabilities-week-four/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos