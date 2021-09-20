See gold! Men’s tennis wins 10 individual MAC championship titles





WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (September 19, 2021) The Stevens Institute of Technology men’s tennis team captured 10 gold medals on Sunday to wrap up the 2021 Middle Atlantic Conference individual championships hosted by Wilkes University and King’s College. First year Vivek Harinarayan took first place at number 1 singles and was joined by classmates in the winners circle Matt Luzzi (no. 2 singles), Sebastian Wroec (no. 3 singles) and Olof Persson (No. 5 singles) while the Ducks captured six of the seven singles titles. sophomore Andrew Hey won a championship on fourth singles and senior Brian Lic won gold in line seven singles to round out the Ducks’ singles champions. In doubles, the Ducks hit all four flights. graduated student Keegan Morris and senior Marc Feliu won gold at number 1 doubles, while Persson and sophomore Aashi Kulakarnic led the field on the second line. Wroe together with classmate Troy Zhang to beat the field on the third line while graduate student Mark Pabalan and senior Eloi Pradier finished first on the fourth line. Stevens previously swept the doubles titles in 2019, the last time the event was held. Coupled with the Ducks’ 11 for 11 performance in 2019, Stevens currently ranks third in the conference’s long history in both singles and doubles individual conference champions. “I’m proud of our results across the board this weekend,” said head coach Steve Gachko . “We were clearly the team with a target on our backs and we’ve established ourselves as the top performers in the conference. We’re excited to get back to work tomorrow preparing for the Fall Invitational at TCNJ next weekend .” After dropping just four points in his first two collegiate games, Harinarayan advanced to the first singles championship game with a 6-3, 6-0 win over DeSales’ Augie Citrone. The Forest Hill, Maryland native closed out his first career event with a neat 6-3, 6-4 victory over second-seeded Cole Gibson or Wilkes in the final. In the second singles, Luzzi lost just one point in four games to take gold in his first collegiate event. The Greenwich, Connecticut product defeated FDU-Florham’s runner-up Zachary Puccia in the championship game. After advancing to the semifinals in the third singles flight without dropping a point, Wroe finished his first collegiate event with a 6-2, 7-5 win over second-seeded Lukas Sanidas of Stevenson. He continued the Ducks’ strong singles with a 6-0, 6-2 win over unseeded Brady McLucas in the semi-finals before earning his first collegiate singles crown with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Stevenson’s Jaden Bonta in the championship. Bonta defeated the flight’s second seed in the other semifinal. Persson was one of two Ducks to win gold in both singles and doubles. The Woodlands, Texas native defeated FDU-Florham’s Ronald Duvall II to win gold at No. 5 singles and then matched Kulakarni, the reigning MAC Freedom Rookie of the Year, to finish first in second-line doubles after an 8 -1 win over DeSales’ Will Pollick and Nolan Beck in the final. Li took his first MAC singles crown with a thrilling three-set win over Stevenson’s Simeon Smith. The Danville, California native won a 7-6 (10-8), 2-6, 10-6 championship game victory after knocking out Wilkes’ Connor Frey in straight sets in the semifinals. Feliu and Morris were repeat No. 1 doubles champions, beating Lebanon Valley’s third-seeded tandem of Adam Warren and Michael Schuetz via an 8-4 decision. The Ducks veteran tandem is the first repeat No. 1 doubles champion since Wilkes’ Dominic Parfianowicz and Jacob Parfianowicz won three in a row between 2013-15. Wroe and Zhang won gold on No. 3 doubles with an 8-2 victory over Wilkes’ tandem of Gibson and Connor Murphy in the final. Pabalan and Pradier managed to beat Stevensons Dylan Gettier and Simeon Smith to round out the champions of the Ducks. Pradier dropped a hard-fought 6-3, 2-6, 10-8 decision to Matthew Emery of FDU-Florham in the line six championship to earn silver. Up next: Men’s tennis heads to Ewing, New Jersey for the two-day Fall Invitational on September 25-26, which will be hosted by The College of New Jersey. Facebook: “Like” Stevens Athletics

