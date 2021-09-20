Sports
Who is hockey player Miguel Marques?
Fifteen-year-old homegrown winger impressive in his junior initiation at Spruce Kings camp
If the Prince George Spruce Kings had their druthers, Miguel Marques would be playing junior A hockey for them full-time this season.
The kid who grew up in the Heritage neighborhood on Pilot Street in Prince George is so good at what he does. At just 15 years old, his hockey skills as a right winger and his love for the physical side of the game go way beyond his years.
But his 2006 birthday means he won’t be able to regularly mingle with the 16-20-year-old crowd in the BC Hockey League until after the season ends for his Delta Hockey Academy Under-17 prep team. And even then, there’s no guarantee the Spruce Kings Marques will come back to them after playing in the team’s scrimmages at the Rolling Mix Concrete Arena last weekend.
Marques is expected to be selected early in the Western Hockey League prospects on December 9, and his junior future is still up in the air.
“Of course I’m excited and we’ll see what happens,” Marques said. “I just have to keep playing hard this year and see where it takes me.”
Normally held in May, the draft was rescheduled as most of the eligible players were unable to play a full schedule with their teams last season due to provincial health regulations restricting the team’s travel and competitions. , and WHL Scouts need to see them in action before making their pick.
“It’s been a strange year with COVID and everything and there’s a lot of competition, so we’ll see what happens,” Marques said. “You just have to find a way to get better every day with everything that’s going on.”
Marques played at St. George’s Academy last year, where Todd Harkins, former general manager of Prince George Cougars, is head of hockey at the Vancouver school. The U-15 prep team Marques played for was limited to six games and he lit up the scoreboard with seven goals and assists.
Last season, he played with the Prince George bantam triple-A Cougars under head coach Mirsad Mujcin and was one of the team’s top scorers with 16 goals and 42 points in 26 games.
He said his weekend at the Kings’ camp was an ideal preparation for the Canadian Sport School Hockey League season, which begins this weekend for his Delta Academy team.
“When I got here it was fast and competitive, I didn’t know what to expect right away,” he said. “It’s competition and hitting and it was fun to play and a good experience with the older guys. It’s just a fast pace compared to my competition. You always have to win your puck fights and be hard on your body and stick.”
Marques started playing hockey when he was five and found success playing in the Prince George Minor Hockey Association and in spring tournaments with select teams. He said one of the most influential coaches in his development was Travers Rebman, now head coach of the Kootenay International Junior B Kelowna Wings.
“He’s been pushing me since I was little, I think in my freshman year of peewee, and he also led my spring team,” said Marques. “My cousins were playing hockey and they just asked me if I wanted to try it and threw me on the ice and that’s where I started.”
Kings head coach Alex Evin saw the five-foot-10, 150-pound Marques play for Team Blue in two weekend scrimmages in the RMCA and was quite impressed with what he showed with and against older, bigger and more experienced players.
“For me I think he would be a very special player and we are so happy to have him a part of our camp and give him a good experience and it looks like he has a bright future in the future.” game,” Evin said. “Obviously he’ll have to wait for the Western League draft to see how that plays out, but if he ever considers going to the NCAA, we hope we’re the team he’s playing for.
“He’s an elite skater, he makes good decisions with the puck. He’s spicy. He has really good skills and his skating is really impressive. He’s a great guy and good to have in the group and he’s really into it every day whether it’s video, practice or working with our sports psychologist, he’s great at it. It’s nice to see some higher talent coming out of this city in the future.”
WHL or BCHL, Marques still hasn’t decided which route to take, but if he decides a US college scholarship is what he wants, he knows he won’t have to find a home when he starts playing junior hockey.
“I think the Spruce Kings would be at the top of the list, just playing at home for the fans would be great,” he said.
LOOSE PUCKS: Two other locally produced 2006 born players competed in the weekend scrimmages. Defender Sean Minhas played for Team Blue with Marques and the two leave Monday to join their Delta Academy U-17 teammates. Defender Ethan Hamilton patrolled the Team Red blueline and travels to Penticton this week to play for the Okanagan Hockey Academy U-16s… The Spruce Kings have four days to practice before heading south to play the Merritt Centennials Friday to start the exhibition season. The Kings also play at West Kelowna on September 28 and Penticton on September 29 before hosting the Cents at the RMCA on October 3. The regular season begins October 8 in Merritt.
