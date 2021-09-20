Lions eliminated after defeat in last round | Port Lincoln Times





SERVE: Dodgers player Brenton Stagg serves Lions Marty Sheridan in the final small round of A-class Port Lincoln table tennis. Photo: Delivered The final round of A class Port Lincoln table tennis produced some interesting results to round out the standings. Dodgers 7 (27) beats Lions 5 (21) Lions needed a win to secure the final spot in the final, but came up just short. The difference turned out to be poor old Sally Kunze for Lions – she may be the Lincoln Open women’s champion, but here she lost three of her four games in five-set marathons. Dodgers had a handy replacement for the injured Vicki Mundy, as Reece Fordham swept the cobwebs from his bat to beat Kunze, coming from two sets behind to win 7-11, 9-11, 12-10, 11-3, 11-8. The best for Dodgers was Darren Atkins with three wins, but he took the title in the one game he lost after the first set against Nathan Fong, while Marty Sheridan also won three of his four for Lions. Croppos 10 (31) defeats Gladiators 2 (9) Top level gladiators played against the young James Siviour in the A’s while Russell Fordham wanted to give him a point in the big league. Siviour did well without winning a match, but you could tell he’s not far off as a permanent A-class player. Bottom-of-the-table Croppos ended their season with a bang and John Folkman finally got to taste singles success with victories over Liam Kurovec and Adam Butterworth. Croppos’ Angelika Sederstrom also scored a huge win over longtime rival Joe Perone 11-7, 11-9, 14-12. Best for Gladiators was Perone with two wins, while Croppos’ Ben Southam cleaned the house with four wins. Tigers 8 (26) beats Panthers 4 (17) In a match, Panthers had to win to secure a place in the finals, their claws were so blunt you couldn’t even scratch them. While Dan Challinger won the match, he was outplayed by Wade Gray and lost 11-1 in the first set. There wasn’t much resistance after that, because Panthers’ Tim Palmer couldn’t repeat last week’s exploits. Max Williams for Tigers played well, earning his four wins out of four, while Challinger was the best for the Panthers. Those results mean Gladiators will face the second-seeded Tigers in the preliminary final, while the third-seeded Dodgers will face off against the fourth-placed Panthers in the knockout finals. THRILLER: Todd Meaney won an epic five-set match against Linnea Huckel in the B-class. Photo: Delivered Dodgers 11 (33) beats Lions 1 (13) A reasonable match-up on paper turned into absolute chaos on the scoreboard. Lions’ Peter Lee won the first game of the evening, which turned out to be Lions’ lone win. Dodgers’ Evan Siviour came close to winning five sets in three of his four games, but it was teammate Charlotte Atkins who stood out for the first time in her young career, winning four out of four. Croppos 6 (25) defeats Gladiators 6 (23) Two sets is anything that separated the sides, splitting each round evenly. The match that could have sealed the night was between siblings Kynan and Kiarna Vidovich, with Kiarna reaching the distance to five sets – eventually losing the match but winning two crucial sets to help her team overall. Kynan beat his sister 15-13, 11-3, 8-11, 4-11, 11-4. The best for Gladiators was Kynan Vidovich with three wins as Ralph Sandford and Patt Hurrell both won three matches for Croppos. Tigers 6 (27) beats Panthers 6 (24) In a huge uproar leading to the final, the previously untouchable full-strength Panthers squad recorded their first real loss of the season to give confidence to all the other teams. The standout match that could have nearly ended the night was a massive upset from Tigers’ Cheryl King, who as underdog took Lance Barnett apart in four sets, 11-3, 5-11, 11-9, 11-8. Overall, only two straight sets matches in a round of 12 had been played, and all night was as close as you can get. Best for Tigers was Troy Weetra and King with three wins with Lance, Jack, Todd and John all winning two out of four for Panthers. Minor premiers Panthers will face Tigers in the preliminary final, while Gladiators will face Lions in the knockout final.

