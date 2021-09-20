Sports
OP-ED: Cricket through the years
Does modern cricket lack the spirit of the game?
According to the Netflix documentary explainedCricket is one of the most complicated games on the planet.
Of the aristocratic societies in England, cricket is now one of the most popular sports on the planet. Like golf, after its rise, aristocrats took part in it as an exhibition of opulence. Initially, it was launched with the purest format called Test format. Here, aristocratic ways such as a lunch break and tea break were introduced, and are still followed.
As a child of the 90s I followed cricket from a very young age. The game has shifted to a new level before our very eyes in many ways. In terms of percussion, the game is reversed. As we get used to seeing dozens of over 300 now being chased quite effortlessly. In the 2000s, 230-250 was considered a competitive total.
The hard hitter walked in at 6 or 7; in modern cricket we see the batsman batting 6 in the first skip. Nevertheless, there were cricketers such as Gilchrist, Hayden, Gibbs and more who were ahead of their time.
When India chased the total of 326 at Lord’s against England, it seemed like a fairy tale. Still, Ganguly’s party from the locker room on that day makes us nostalgic. It has been nearly 15 years since Bangladesh first reached the 300-run benchmark against Kenya in Nairobi. Bengali batsmen who reached a century or bowling at 140 km/h was extremely rare. In most games, the Tigers lost 5 to 6 wickets before scoring 100.
According to the ancient etymology, captains opened the bowling alley with two pacers. Spinners operated in the midfields. But in recent days, a spinner that opens the attack with the new bowl is quite popular.
In 2007, the T20 World Cup was hosted in South Africa for the first time. This was the turning point. Later, it paved the way for the succession of franchise-based leagues. However, the rules are also changed from time to time. Freestyle, punching power, DRS — all of these were inaugurated over the past decade. Creating this format may be the appropriate reason to initiate the battle aggression.
When we think of referees in the 2000s, it brings disappointment. So many wrong or biased decisions ruin the charm of the match. However, we must not forget that day when Bangladesh lost the Test against Pakistan only due to mistakes by the referees. It was a common scenario that referees preferred stronger opponents. There was no DRS then. Only run-outs and stumping decisions were referred to the third umpire. In the field of umpires, the modern era brought an important transformation.
In the field of broadcasting, circumstances changed drastically. Whenever I think of the old days, when we watched matches on BTV, or Indian cricket in DD National, it brings back memories.
We often also listened to the famous commentator Chowdhury Jafarullah Sharafat on the radio. There was no bandwidth availability, nor were there apps like Cricbuzz. So calling 2002 for the cricket updates was the only way we weren’t sitting in front of the television or radio. If anyone missed the game, the next day’s newspaper update was the only hope of getting the analysis. Paper cutting, which involved cutting and collecting pictures of players from newspapers, was well known among teenagers.
As a true fan, I’ll always cherish those times and think we should go back to the days when we were entertained not only by batting, but also by bowling — where every dotball or stop of a single would also be enjoyed by the spectators. are welcomed.
Shafin Saif is currently studying International Relations at Jahangirnagar University. E-mail: [email protected]
