Musser drives Jaguars to football victory over Nicollet | News, Sports, Jobs





TRUMAN — Quarterback Kaiden Musser generated a game-best 171 passing yards and rushed for 64 more yards and three touchdowns to take Friday night’s Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman Jaguars 24-8 district football win over the Nicollet Raiders. Musser opened the scoring in the first period by scrambling for 15 yards for a TD and a 6-0 lead before the Jaguars and Raiders defense allowed no run during the second frame. Musser delivered a 10-yard score during the third quarter before slipping a 2-point conversion pass to Adam Heckman to extend the home team margin to 14-0. Nicollet answered when Colton Thomsen completed a 62-yard scoring strike to Conner Martens. Owen Warmington ran for the 2-point conversion to narrow the Raiders’ deficit to 14-8 in the third frame. Caleb Benes then produced a quarterback sack in the end zone to generate a 2-point safety later in the third to double the Jaguars advantage to 16-8. Musser put the finishing touches to the win by crossing the goal line from 2 meters for his third TD. Musser then hit Matthew Steuber with a 2-point pass for a 24-8 lead in the third. Running back Kayden Loeschen rushed for a game-best 121 yards on 24 bins for the Jaguars, while Steuber garnered six catches for 64 yards. Heckman, Jacob Moeller and Hunter Grathwohl each made three receptions for 59, 25 and 13 yards for the home side, respectively. GHEC/Truman (1-2) travels to Fulda on Friday evening for a 7 p.m. game against Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda. Nicolette 0 0 8 0 — 8 GHEC / TRU 6 0 18 0 – 24 SCORING GAMES 1st quarter GHECT-Kaiden Musser 15 run (pass failed). 2nd quarter No scoring. 3rd quarter GHECT–Musser 10 run (Adam Heckman pass from Musser). NIC-Conner Martens 62 pass from Colton Thomsen (Owen Warmington run). GHECT-Caleb Benes bag in end zone. GHECT–Musser 9 run (Matthew Steuber pass from Musser). 4th quarter No scoring. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

