Hockey bosses ask BZA to approve ice rink at IT company in Hauppauge as a staff benefit





A Hauppauge information technology company owned by hockey enthusiasts proposes an ice rink for a home office. Bohemia architect Michael Morbillo made the request last Tuesday during a hearing of the Smithtown Board of Zoning Appeals on behalf of Joe Saggio, a director of Flexible Business Systems, 290 Motor Parkway at Long Island Innovation Park in Hauppauge. They ask themselves for a height difference to allow the construction of a “13,418 square foot steel frame structure with an ice rink” behind the office, according to the BZA agenda and Smithtown Planning Department documents is “somewhat unique,” said Morbillo to the horn. But the ice rink as a perk for employees is part of a trend toward workplace amenities that he said is “occurring in mid-sized companies. I might call it a bit of the Google effect.” HIA-LI, the association that represents Innovation Parks’ 1,350 companies, has taken note of this trend and has partnered with Smithtown City officials to develop a zoning plan passed last year that would allow ground-floor shops and restaurants in parts of Innovation Park. makes. along with apartments that could perhaps offer the ultimate benefit, an ultra-short commute. Flexible Business Systems partners Saggio, Marty Schmitt and Seth Belous met while playing hockey at Stony Brook University in the 1980s, they told Newsday in 2014. Since the acquisition of the 40,000-square-foot former Dale Carnegie Associates building in 2018 , the 120-employee company has also installed a golf simulator and a two-lane Brunswick bowling alley. “Facebook, Amazon, Google: they pay very good money to children who don’t go to school and we have to compete,” Saggio said in a telephone interview. Free ice age, along with competitive pay and career advancement opportunities, is the route they have chosen to do that. Saggio declined to give the cost of the rink, but said his company already had equipment from an outdoor rink they opened last year. Get this week’s Suffolk newsletter! The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, delivered to your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign Up, you agree to our privacy policy. “If you’ve ever played hockey, your dream is to have your own ice rink,” he said. “We had fetch games and Friday and Saturday nights we had family ice skating” with lights and music, Saggio said. “I almost started crying one night when it started to snow. So beautiful.” The company also opened the ice to youth teams in the area who were unable to practice on their own rinks due to COVID restrictions, Saggio said. He envisions a three-on-three competition with teams from other Innovation Park companies and, eventually, a youth program that would expose students to the possibilities of both ice hockey and tech careers. BZA member Anthony Tanzi said the board “always” handles requests for accessory constructions and requests for recreation rooms for employees are not uncommon. No decision has yet been made on Flexible Business Systems’ application, he said. When asked if in his 14 years on the board he’d ever handled a request for an office ice rink, Tanzi replied, “No, actually I haven’t.”

