Chargers see TD opportunity taken away in bizarre order, failed call against Cowboys





Chargers fans couldn’t be happy with the officials in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles followed the Cowboys 17-14 with 10:25 remaining and marched all the way down the field to the Dallas 2-yard line. It looked like the Chargers had taken a 20-17 lead when quarterback Justin Herbert found tight end Jared Cook for a 2-yard score, but several flags appeared shortly after the score: one for taunting and another for illegal serve. . Dallas took the five-yard illegal shift penalty to nullify the touchdown and bring the Chargers back to the 7. MORE: NFL Week 2 rookie QB numbers But that wasn’t all on that ride. After an incomplete, Herbert was again chased into the backfield and appeared to dispose of the ball in time to avoid a sack, but the umpires ruled he had been fired for already starting to fall backwards. He hadn’t touched the ground yet when the bag was called. Spotted on the 25-yard line, the Chargers moved just 14 yards back up the field and had to settle for an tying 29-yard field goal. The next drive, the Cowboys marched off the field, sending Greg Zuerlein out to kick a walk-off 56-yard field goal to win the game 20-17. MORE: Jets QB Zach Wilson responds to four days of interception It certainly wasn’t the home opener that Chargers fans wanted to see at SoFi Stadium. Herbert threw two interceptions and the team ran for a collective 95 yards while the Cowboys ran for 198 yards. The Chargers had built momentum after trailing 14-3 in the first quarter, with Herbert finding Mike Williams for a 12-yard score early in the second quarter. Austin Ekeler rushed for the 2-point conversion to make it a 14-11 game en route to halftime. Los Angeles tied the game at 14 with a field goal with 9:22 left in the third. The loss to Dallas comes after another mediocre offensive performance in Week 1, when the Chargers won 20-16 against Washington, with Herbert going 31-for-47 with 337 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception, and the team rushed together themselves for only 90 yards. On the Dallas sidelines, it was a chance to take that first win of the season after a 31-29 loss to the Buccaneers on “Thursday Night Football” to open the 2021 NFL season. Running back Tony Pollard had the big game for the Cowboys, rushing 13 times for 109 yards and scoring while catching three passes for 31 yards.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sportingnews.com/us/nfl/news/chargers-cowboys-touchdown-taken-away/aql0dvhnwk1x1ui0t4uj597vu The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos