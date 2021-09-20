SMSU FOOTBALL: Important third quarter pushes UMary past SMSU, 45-23 | News, Sports, Jobs

Sports
MARSHALL – The third quarter has been the Achilles heel for the Southwest Minnesota State University soccer team so far this season, beating the Mustangs 26-14 in the first two weeks. SMSU saw that fight continue against the University of Mary on Saturday, as the Marauders held a 21-6 lead in the third frame. The Mustangs would go on a late attack in the fourth, but ultimately came up short in a 45-23 loss to spoil the Ag Bowl – presented by Ralco – at Mattke Field.
SMSU coach Cory Sauter said he was proud of the way his team kept fighting despite falling behind, but added that they made some key mistakes and didn’t do enough to take the win.
“To win in this competition you have to play well the whole game and keep yourself in it. We made it difficult for ourselves in the first half and we sometimes made critical mistakes in the kicking game to give us something. difficult field position; it’s hard to consistently run 98 yards across the field, so we’re going to have to get better there and mature quickly and grow as a team,” said Sauter. “That was the message from some of our captains after the game, that we have to grow up and grow up and this can’t be good. They really have to step up to the plate and take responsibility for it and that’s up to all of us, the coaching staff, the players, everyone. I’m looking forward to these next two months and to see how we can progress and take steps forward, but the guys there worked really hard and there wasn’t a moment where I felt like we were stopping and even until the last series We tried to score, but we came up short and we didn’t do enough to win.”
UMary had a quick start and advanced to the SMSU one-yard line before scoring on a short run to get up 7-0 with 9:40 to go in the first quarter. After both teams traded three-and-out for the rest of the frame, the Marauders added their advantage in the second quarter, facing another fourth-and-1 situation at the Mustangs’ 39, but converted before hitting a short pass. got to make 14 of them. -0.
SMSU, however, would have a response, marching onto the field before a 26-yard field goal from Carter Dicker narrowed the deficit to 14-3 with 4:06 remaining in the first half. But that would be the closest, as an interception by the Marauders led to a field goal to end the first half and give UMary a 17-3 lead in the locker rooms.
UMary maintained their momentum in the third quarter, facing a third-and-10 of their own 20 before an 80-yard pass pushed their lead to 24-3 with 13:53 left in the frame. The Marauders weren’t finished there, taking advantage of an SMSU interception by scoring a game later on a 13-yard pass to make it 31-3 about a minute later.
The two teams then exchanged scoring drives. The Mustangs drove to their own 42-yard line before Andrew Haidet broke free for a 58-yard touchdown run to make it 31-9 after the extra point attempt hit the upright. The Marauders answered with a touchdown pass of their own and later scored on another run to start fourth and rise a whopping 36 at 45-9 with 14:52 to go.
SMSU would go on to fight though, as Haidet connected with Carter Damlo on a 51-yard touchdown to make it 45-16 with 12:42 left. On their next possession, Steven Nava found BJ Phillips on back-to-back passes for a touchdown to pull in 22 at 45-23 with 9:44 to go.
The Mustangs tried and recaptured the onside kick on the ensuing kick-off, but were unable to harness the drive and flipped it on downs, and the two teams traded turnovers on downs to close out the game.
SMSU was awarded 13 penalties in the game for a total of 91 yards and also turned the ball twice, both on interceptions.
“We didn’t get into a rhythm at all. When you get penalties you just take it out of rhythm and you get into longer range situations and the odds are stacked against you. I just felt like we were constantly fighting ourselves and it was hard to decide a match when you can’t get certain things lined up in a row,” said Sauter. “In the second half we had a bit more success with it but I really feel like we did a lot of things to ourselves and you have to give credit to UMary too, there were times when they also made really good moves and they are a team with talent and ability and you can see that here.”
Defensively, SMSU allowed UMary to register 430 yards of total offense, including 249 yards of passing. Onte Burns led SMSU with 14 total tackles, while Gage Roberson added nine total tackles, including 1.5 losses. The Marauders also made no turnover.
Score quickly
All three of the Mustangs’ second-half scoring runs were completed in four or fewer games and under 2:09. Sauter said their key was their ability to shoot into the field and take advantage of their aggressiveness on the attack.
“We took some pictures and released a few and were able to connect,” said Sauter. “It was one of those moments when we had nothing to lose and that was part of it; we were very aggressive and could take advantage of it and guys were making plays so I was really happy to see that at the time. ”
SMSU registered 406 yards from total offense, including 191 yards from rushing. Haidet led the Mustangs with 147 of those yards, becoming the first SMSU quarterback to rush more than 100 yards since 1986. Haidet also completed four of his 12 passes for 80 yards and a score, while Nava completed nine of his 20 attempts for 124 yards. and a touchdown. SMSU as a team had 215 passing yards.
Sauter said their plan was to get both Haidet and Nava involved with the quarterback on Saturday and felt they had made some significant contributions, especially Haidet on the spot.
“That was the plan in the game. All week we both played pretty evenly and they both had certain plays projected for them and they were both able to throw and take chances,” said Sauter. “Obviously Andrew is a man who can run and is a big boy, a 225 pound quarterback who can run and he made some big plays for us. That’s the first time I’ve ever seen a 100+ rusher.” have had meters [at quarterback] since I’ve been here it’s been good to see him contribute in that form and benefit from his skills with his legs.”
Albert Lemon led the Mustangs in receiving with four catches for 58 yards, while Damlo added two receptions for 57 yards and a score, Duce Reynolds four catches for 32 yards and Phillips had two receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown.
Next one
SMSU will hit the road next weekend, facing Concordia-St. Paul next Saturday at noon.
Mary 45, text 23
Mary 7 10 21 7 – 45
SMSU 0 3 6 14 – 23
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
Mary: Stugelmeyer 1 yd run (Powell kick).
Second quarter
UMary: Small 12m pass from Nelson (Powell Stairs).
SMSU: Dicker 26 yd field goal.
UMary: Powell 35 yd field goal.
third quarter
UMary: Kittner 80m pass from Nelson (Powell kick).
UMary: Small 13m pass from Nelson (Powell Stairs).
SMSU: Haidet 58 yd run (Kick not good).
UMary: Andresen pass 5m from Nelson (Powell stairs).
Fourth quarter
UMary: Small 35m run (Powell kick).
SMSU: Damlo 51 m pass from Haidet (Dicker kick).
SMSU: Phillips 9m pass from Nava (Dicker kick).
Individual stats
Pass (Comp-Att-Yds-TD): SMSU (Nava 9-20-124-1; Haidet 4-12-80-1).
Rushing (Att-Yds-TD): SMSU (Haidet 10-147-1; Reynolds 9-16; Sherwood 4-10).
Receiving (Rec-Yds-TD): SMSU (Lemon 4-58; Damlo 2-57-1; Phillips 2-41-1; Reynolds 4-32).
Defense (total tackles): SMSU (Burns 14; Roberson 9; White 7).
