Jelena Dokic explodes ‘body-shamers’ over weight
Australian tennis player Jelena Dokic has made a strong statement about her weight, lashing out at body-shamers on social media.
The former world number 4 impressed fans last year when she fell from 120 kg to 68 kg – the same weight she played with during her professional career.
But Dokic, who has since retired from tennis and works as a commentator for Channel Nine, continues to struggle with her weight and is constantly dragged about it online.
In a lengthy Instagram post over the weekend, Dokic focused on the body-shamers.
“Real talk about body shaming,” she wrote alongside photos of various sizes.
“I am constantly disappointed and sad to see people treat and view others differently because of their size.
“People are constantly obsessed with whether someone is tall, short, fat or thin – as they like to put it. Why the obsession with our size, especially what size women are?
“Is OUR WORTH AND IF WE ARE GOOD PEOPLE REALLY DETERMINED BY OUR SIZE?
“It’s so disappointing to see people treating people and talking about people they think are big or fat and putting them down, both in real life and online.”
Dokic shared three side-by-side photos taken at various stages over the past few years.
“These images of me are all different in size and weight. Does the image on the left make me worth less than the one on the right?” she asked.
“Is a good, kind, empathetic and considerate person determined by my height?
“What matters is whether someone is nice, compassionate and a good person, not how tall they are.
“And before you judge someone, you should think about this next statistic. Those people you judge based on their size, most of them have been through something very difficult in their lives.
“Studies have shown that almost 90% of people who have experienced a lot of trauma, pain and suffering use food as a coping mechanism and find comfort in food because it will never let them down like other people and circumstances in their lives.
“And I know this from personal experience. That’s how I dealt with my pain, trauma, suffering, depression and suicidal thoughts. If I didn’t use food as a coping mechanism, who knows if I’d be here today.
“So before people judge, they have to stop for a second and ask themselves if they can help that person instead of judging, or even if you don’t know that person is doing the right thing and just don’t judge at all.
“I’ve been up and down with my weight and eating habits. You all know that. I’ve been very open about that.
“I will continue to work hard on myself and try to be as healthy as possible. I will eat healthy and train hard, but not to be thin or skinny, but to be healthy and feel good. Whatever size that is.
“Remember it’s not one size for everyone, please don’t judge people by their size and always be kind.”
Jelena Dokic alleges nauseating abuse by father
The 38-year-old won six WTA titles during her 16-year professional career, reaching number 4 in the world in 2002.
She also made the quarterfinals at the Australian Open and French Open, as well as the final of the 2001 French Open women’s doubles.
Dokic had a tumultuous and abusive relationship with her father and coach Damir, as she outlined in her 2017 autobiography.
Jelena claimed her father beat her so hard after a first round loss in 2000 that she lost consciousness.
She also claimed that Damir beat her with a leather belt, spit in her face and pulled at her hair and ears.
Not only the physical pain, but also the emotional one, that was the one that hurt me the most, she said in the book.
When you’re 11, 12 years old and hear all those nasty things, it was harder for me.
Readers seeking support and information may contact: Beyond Blue at 1300 22 4636 or lifeline on 13 11 14.
