Junior Hockey: WarHawks looks to the playoffs

Sep 20.WILLMAR Returning to the ice, the Willmar WarHawks are looking to add to their successful previous season, with hometown defender Elbridge Dekraai returning for his third overall season, second as captain.

Willmar will kick off his 2021-22 NA3HL season against New Ulm at 7:10 p.m. Saturday at the New Ulm Civic Center.

After being named captain last season, helping Willmar to a 22-18 record and attending the postseason, Dekraai will reprise his role.

Dekraai, 18, finished the ’20-21 regular season with three goals and eight assists with 11 points, accounting for two goals and nine assists in ’19-20.

WarHawks’ head coach Kirk Olimb sheds some light on the local defender and what he brings to the junior hockey club.

“He’s a smart player with good skills. He can shoot the puck, can play, isn’t afraid to throw the body around and physically plays in a difficult game,” said Olimb. “He’s a man who can play anywhere in the lineup and he’s had a chance to do that with the WarHawks.”

Olimb added that it was not just skill-based why Dekraai will once again be captain and a focal point of this year’s success, but also the attitude he brings to the team.

“He’s a guy that’s fun to coach and it’s nice to have him around with his work ethic and attitude,” he said. “Even though he’s just (18), one of the younger guys on the team and he can still play junior hockey for two more years, I think he has a bright future. He’s a great boy and a great hockey player, both on the ice cream if out there. .”

After taking on the captaincy role last season, Dekraai says he is now more comfortable with that title heading into the coming season.

Story continues

“It’s definitely more of a responsibility,” he said. “Last year I became captain and being one of the younger guys, the other guys helped me a little bit and showed me a little bit more of the tricks of the trade for this coming season.

“Having gained some more experience under my belt, I feel 100% more confident being a junior captain,” added Dakraai. “It’s very different from a high school [captain] where you set a good example. As a junior captain you have to show people what to do and this year I’m playing a more prominent role, so I’ll show my leadership there as well.”

Dekraai is the only Willmar athlete on the roster.

“It’s a great feeling to go out and see all the fans, some I know, some I don’t, and just play for them,” he said. “When they encourage me, it’s a great feeling to be able to represent my hometown.”

Dekraai is one of 10 athletes returning for Willmar. This news helped make the defender very excited for this season and was a strong reason for him to return to the WarHawks.

“After playing last season, we had such a strong bond. I mean, we really had a brotherhood,” he said. “I’ve been on teams where we were close. But it was really, for the first time, where I felt like I was really with brothers. I wanted to come back and just have that again. So far we’ve got that again, so that’s nice.”

Willmar secured a playoff spot last season, finished third in the West Division and fought the Granite City Lumberjacks in the opening round. Willmar beat the series 2-0 and went on to face the North Iowa Bulls. Willmar lost the first game 5-2 before tying the series with a 2-1 win in game two. North Iowa closed the series with a 4-2 win in game three. The Bulls would win the Fraser Cup, beating the Rochester Grizzlies 5-1.

Dekraai believes that the WarHawks have the potential to return to the postseason and possibly go further than last season.

“Just knowing that we can have that success, and having the good attitude and chemistry that we have with those returning veterans and adding that with the new rookies, that’s one of the biggest things about being successful,” he said.

Aside from Dekraai, the WarHawks return Bloomington’s Jeremiah Konkel, 19, who finished last season with five goals and 12 assists; White Bear Lake defender Brady O’Brien, 20, who scored two goals and 17 assists; and goalkeeper Will Pinney, 20, of St. Louis Park. Pinney finished last season with an 8-1 record for Willmar.

The WarHawks have acquired 6-foot defender Enzo Tarucci, 20, of Novi, Michigan, along with WarHawks’ first-round draft pick Tate Hammitt from Bemidji, a 6-foot-1-inch defender.

“We have some tough decisions to make in terms of lineups and what’s going to happen in the future, but we feel pretty strong in all positions,” Olimb said. “Up front we have some pretty good dynamic strikers and guys who we think can really get the puck in the net.

“We have a lot of speed there and then in defense and with goalkeepers we are also pretty solid.”

Dekraai and Olimb agreed that the main focus will be on grabbing the Fraser Cup in April.

“We feel we have the talent to do it if we can go out and play the way we want to play,” said Olimb. “Obviously there’s still a long way to go and a lot of work to be done.

“If we get complacent or think we’re better than we are, we’ll learn very quickly that it’s not going to work. But I have faith in this group. I believe in this group. I think they believe in each other and in themselves. “

Dekraai added: “I saw us win the Western Division Series and win the Fraser Cup. We have a lot of good talent inside and a lot of good veterans who are just solid players. I think we’ll be all the way this year.”

The WarHawks will have their home opener against the Alexandria Blizzard at 7:10 p.m. Saturday, October 2 at the Willmar Civic Center.