Sports
Teen table tennis star in the making | Kids who make SA great
Tenacity isn’t one of those overused or wasted words when it comes to Lia Morales. She refuses to let go of table tennis. It’s her obsession.
SAN ANTONIO Lia Morales may seem quiet on the sidelines. But once she gets a paddle in her hand, she’s a table tennis tiger.
Tenacity isn’t one of those overused or wasted words when it comes to Lia Morales. She refuses to let go of table tennis. It’s her obsession, and she admits it with a smile.
The 11-year-old’s attraction to the game started in the library.
“Once my father and I went to the library and we saw table tennis in this small room,” said Lia. “I just told my dad she wanted to try it.”
Frank Morales obliged his youngest daughter. After all, he had supported and even coached three older children.
“It surprised me at first. I didn’t think she would be much interested in it,” Morales said. “But once she held that racket and she started hitting, we couldn’t get it out of her hand.”
According to her father, the Harlandale Middle School student had gone through a range of interests, including cheerleading, dance and ballet. But she insisted that her parents spend all extracurricular funds on table tennis.
“I liked how fast it was,” she said.
She also loved the challenge. When she learned the game with her father, it became clear that there was a natural talent and potential. Morales found a coach for Lia at the San Antonio Table Tennis Club.
“She’s a really special student because she’s very smart for her age,” said Vlad Farcas.
The 21-year-old Romanian coach saw her gift on the table develop quickly. He also noted her dedication to the game.
“She would be here from opening to closing if she was on her own schedule,” he said.
Lia said her love for the game comes with an Olympic goal.
“I would like to make the national team and hopefully win a medal for my country,” she said.
Table tennis is not an extremely supported sport in Texas where football is king. The picture is shifting nationally. At the Olympics, table tennis is in the hands of the Chinese. Lia wants to change that.
“She’s so driven and so focused,” Morales said. “And does her homework in this sport.”
Lia also does her homework at school. Her father said she is an A student. The young academic is strong in her books, bouncing around like a tiger on the tennis table, but she is much softer socially.
“I’m really quiet to be honest,” she said.
According to Lia, she has known her coach for more than a year and the conversation is limited.
“Her coach says, Lia, would you please talk to me sometime?” said Morales. “She’s smiling and grinning and just staying focused.”
The admittedly shy teen is working on the weight of being shy. She participates in activities that take her out of her comfort zone, such as theater.
“I’m getting better and better,” she said.
Shyness is common among young people. Her father said she is talkative when she is comfortable.
The high school student is just as concerned about her words as she is about her game of table tennis.
“Like I said something wrong or if it offended them,” she said. “I don’t want it to offend anyone or anyone to take it the wrong way.”
Lia said that when she came to the table tennis club, she didn’t speak to anyone. After playing many of the grown men and beating them, she has opened up more.
Her father, like most children, believes this is a phase.
“I feel like she’s fine, and it’s just a matter of coming out when she wants to,” he said.
Table tennis is where Lia said she could be herself. She ranks 13th in the nation for kids 13 and under.
“Probably top 20% of players in Texas of all ages. All genders,” Farcas said. “Probably be the first San Antonian to ever make a national team in table tennis. And that says a lot.”
