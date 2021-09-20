WFT triples for first place in NFC East after wild week 2





Week 2 of the NFL is almost on the books, but the anticipated wild NFC East title chase is just starting to take shape. The New York Giants are bottom of the division after a 0-2 start. Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Football Team all hold a 1-1 record, with WFT taking its only division-only win so far. Ron Rivera’s team took its first win of the season with quarterback Taylor Heinicke taking over from Ryan Fitzpatrick, who injured his hip in Week 1. Heinicke had two touchdowns on 336 yards passing against the Giants on Thursday in a classic 30-29 win. Washington will play its first road game against the Buffalo Bills (1-1) next week. The Eagles were on their way to their game against the San Francisco 49ers after a win against the Atlanta Falcons. A nice start. Against the Niners, however, the Eagles had a hard time finding points. Quarterback Jalen Hurts completed just 12 passes for 190 yards and zero touchdowns in a 17-11 loss. Further,ESPNsAdam Schefter reports:that Philadelphia has lost one of its better pass rushers in Brandon Graham to a ruptured Achilles tendon. Nick Sirianni’s team will now prepare for an NFC East showdown against the Cowboys next Monday night. Dallas played in Southern California against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2. After heartbreakingly lost the opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dak Prescott and his company battled it out against the Chargers in a thrilling game. The Cowboys leaned heavily on the running game as Tony Pollard led the team in rushing yards with 109 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, his backfield teammate, Ezekiel Elliott, had 71 yards on the ground and a touchdown. However, the game came down to a late 56-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein, which secured Dallas’ first win of the season. For the Giants, they used the last few days to spread the sideline feud that saw wide receiver Kenny Golladay get into it with quarterback Daniel Jones. They will try to put this incident behind them when they host the Falcons (0-2) New York also lost an offensive lineman in Thursday’s game against Washington. Center Nick Gates suffered a horrific lower leg fracture injury during the Giants in their 30-29 loss.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcsports.com/washington/football-team/wft-three-way-tie-first-place-nfc-east-after-wild-week-2 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos