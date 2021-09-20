Cazenovia girls tennis builds six-game winning streak – Eagle News Online





CENTRAL NEW YORK – After the Cazenovia girls tennis team took a 5-2 win over Chitteanngo on September 10, both sides would find success against the Onondaga High School League opponents in the week that followed. The Lakers took their fourth straight win on Monday when it finished off Phoenix 7-0 in a series of single-set games to eight games. Baylee Pierce sidelined Brooke McCann 8-0, with Clare Douglas taking an 8-3 victory over Mia Graham when Rachel Molloy claimed a forfeit in the third singles. Julia Knutsen and Emma Schwartz won 8-0 against Sabrina Haynes and Sheriden Southworth, with Quinlan Emhoff and Megan Kuhn beating Peyton Callahan and Hayley Dygert 8-1. In another 8-0 shutout, Erin Kuhn and Katie Pavelchak defeated Carielys Calderon and Isabelle Hillman, while Kiana Vazquez and Katie Williams paired up to deal with Mattie Hunt and Gabrielle Reynolds 8-1. Then, 24 hours later, Cazenovia made it five in a row by beating Canastota 5-0, launched by Douglas, who in singles defeated the Raiders’ Adeline Debrucque 6-1, 6-1 while Molloy Meilyn Becker 6-0 , 6-0 did . Madden Cobb went to three sets and stopped Mya Rizzo 7-5, 4-6, 6-3. Knutsen and Schwartz dropped the first set but roared back, beating Allison Ball and Gracie Durant 4-6, 6-0, 6-4 when Emhoff and Kuhn claimed a forfeit. A sixth straight win was taken on Thursday as the Lakers finished off Bishop Grimes 6-1. Without any rest, Cazenovia would try to take down the undefeated Christian Brothers Academy on Friday, where that winning streak ended with a 7-0 loss to the Brothers. Each set went in CBA’s favor. Knutsen and Pavelchak were closest in doubles, but were turned back 6-4, 6-3 by Lily Geneocco and Isabella Meade. Pierce, Molloy and Kuhn all fell in singles. As for Chittenango, it earned every point in a 7-0 win over Mexico last Monday, starting with Savannah Drake’s tough 7-5, 6-4 singles win over Julianna Smith of the Tigers. Sarah McKillip defeated Paige Masrouri 6-4, 7-5. In the four doubles matches, Allison Soulier and Anna Spencer defeated Ella Blunt and Shelby Schumacher 6-4, 6-4, with Allison Bartozek and Michelle LaTour beating Isabella Ponzi and Grace Schipper by the same scores. Brianna Crystal and Mya McLean-Wilson took a 6-1, 6-0 win over Amita Druce and Avery Mack, with Lynze Devine and Mya Vincent finishing Morgan Benton and Shaylyn Burns with similar totals. The next day, a 5-2 loss against Manlius-Pebble Hill followed, both runs for the Bears came in doubles. Soulier and Spencer defeated Eden Hildebrandt and Fariel Migeed 6-1, 6-0, while Vincent teamed up with Maddy Douglas to defeat Sabrina Loop and Arielle Niemes 6-7, 6-0, 10-7. But two other three-set doubles went in favor of MPH as Bartozek and LaTour lost 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 to Sophia Menacho and Caroline Mezzalingua, and Anna Chatwin and Maya Earl 3-6, 6 -2, 10-5 to Ileiana Anghel and Dahlia Nemes. But Chittenango won on Thursday by clearing Homer 5-2. In single-set matches up to 10 games, Drake defeated Emma Effinger 10-7, with Douglas leading Madelyn Cotterill 10-4. Again, Soulier and Spencer Georgianna Goodwin and Charlotte Wallis won 10-1, with Crystal and McLean-Wilson taking a 10-4 victory over Lauren Franco and Molly Gallagher. Bartozek and LaTour overtook Rachel Bouwens and Georgia Wallis 10-3. Another win followed on Friday, with Chittenango beating Phoenix 7-0 in single-set games to eight games. Four of those were shutouts, with Drake beating Mia Graham 8-2 and Vincent beating Gabrielle Reynolds 8-1.

