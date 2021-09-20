September: Leuk Welcome Village offers one-stop-shop for Uni life | News and Features





The inaugural Welcome Village kicks off tomorrow with great food, performances, games, classes and student support and inclusion advisors.

Students can get glitzy at the glittery bar, watch graffiti artists and circus performers, and even get jabbed at the pop-up vaccination center. This is the first time the university has organized a welcome event like this for new and returning students. The Welcome Village, which runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, complements Bristol SU’s Welcome Fair on the Downs on Friday and Saturday, where students can learn about associations, volunteer opportunities and student networks. The Welcome Village will take place at Royal Fort Gardens and Tyndall Avenue, which will be closed to traffic for the event. Offered: Food and drink: A coffee stall and smoothie bar; plus Enggi’s Kitchen, Jikoni, Los Hermanos and Smoked Vegan food vans. performances: Student associations perform in the tipi throughout the week. In addition, there are stilt walkers, jugglers, graffiti artists, DJs from Burst FM and glitter artists from Painted Peach. Advice: You can get advice from the Student Life and Wellbeing teams, the Student Inclusion team, the Uni’s Multifaith Chaplaincy, the Sustainability team and the Global Lounge. Support: Bristol SU is on hand, and you can get free bike repairs, adjustments and safety markings from Taylored Cycles. Sport: Employees and student ‘activators’ of Sports Movement & Health will run an inflatable coconut shy, table tennis and teqball, a mix between table tennis and football. Classes: The Yoga Society offers classes in the tipi from 10am to 10:45am; provided with mats. There is also a Zumba class on Wednesdays from 12 noon to 12:30 pm; no need to book. sstudent panel discussions: Students from the Be More Empowered for Success program present a panel discussion on students’ experiences of living and studying in Bristol, with a focus on identity and belonging. Vaccines: Vaccinations are available on Tuesdays from 10am to 3pm through St Johns Ambulance. Vaccine advisors are in the village on all three days.

