Big Bats Can’t Save Diamondbacks From Losing Astros

With a 98 mph fastball in his back pocket during his major league debut, Diamondbacks righthander Luis Frias fed Houston Astros Jose Altuve nothing but breaking balls in the seventh inning on Sunday. Frias caused several out of balance swings for the former MVP of the American League, with the at bat ending with the first strikeout in Frias’ big league-career.

It was an enticing moment for the Diamondbacks power-armed prospect. The rest of his outing, however, helped illustrate just how far Frias has yet to go in his development, not to mention how one bad run can set off a bullpen-domino effect that can cost a team a game.

The Diamondbacks’ 7-6 loss to the Houston Astros on Sunday was like many who have come for it this season. The Diamondbacks took a lead in the late innings, but saw their bullpen and defense let them down, missteps leading to their 101st loss of the season.

If there was anything unique about this game, it was the way manager Torey Lovullo explained his thinking after the game. Rather than go late to his more established relievers, Lovullo instead went to a pair of rookie relievers to open the seventh and eighth innings.

Frias walked the bases loaded before he was retired in the seventh. Righthander Brandyn Sittinger served back-to-back home runs to relinquish the lead in the eighth.

Lovullo seemed to say that the Diamondbacks might have lost, but at least they had gained something, either in the form of experience for their young pitching or the ability to evaluate for the front office.

I made the decision to go in a different direction, Lovullo said. I just wanted to see some different arms, some different guys. I thought it would be a great learning environment for certain guys at certain times to perform and get big outs and continue in their development.

Frias got a 6-3 lead, walked consecutively with one out, struckout Altuve and then walked Aledmys Diaz to load the bases. Reliever Noe Ramirez was called up to get out of the jam, which he did by flying Alex Bregman out.

If Frias had made it through the inning on his own, Lovullo said he would have let Ramirez handle the eighth. Instead, wary of how heavily Ramirez has been used recently, Lovullo chose not to extend Ramirez’s outing and went to Sittinger instead.

It shows that every at bat is extremely important and that one batter can make things trickle down, Lovullo said. Perhaps an at bat in the seventh can help you win the game in the eighth.

Sittinger walked Yordan Alvarez to start the eighth, but appeared to have a chance to erase the error when Carlos Correa followed with a possible double play ball. But shortstop Josh Rojas misplayed the ground and the Diamondbacks had to settle for just one out.

Jose Siri (two-run shot) and Chas McCormick (solo) followed with consecutive blasts to put the Astros ahead.

If we picked up the ball in a very clean way, Lovullo said, we were able to collect the outs.

The Diamondbacks have allowed 116 runs in the eighth inning this season, the most in the majors.

The bullpen has been Diamondbacks’ most consistent weak spot this season. Lovullo noted that the group has completely flipped; that is, none of its current relievers opened the year with the team in the majors. The bullpen had six rookies on Sunday.

We want to make sure we get those evaluations right, Lovullo said. This is a really good experience for them and a way for us to see what is happening in a very difficult environment.

Short hop

The Diamondbacks appointed righthander Jake Faria to the assignment, clearing a spot to select infielder Ildemaro Vargas’ contract. Vargas gives them extra cover in the field after picking Andrew Young on Saturday.

*Lefthanded Caleb Smith pitched a three-inning, 48-pitch simulated game on Saturday, Lovullo said, noting that Smith will give a bullpen session on Monday. His 10-game suspension for having a sticky substance on his glove expires Tuesday and he will be eligible to return to the active roster on Wednesday.

Next one

Atlanta Braves

Braves update: Last month, the Braves got a tear that took them from a 4 1/2 games deficit in the National League East to 5 1/2 games on August 27 in early August. last weeks, went into Sunday with only one game lead in the division. With RF Ronald Acuna Jr. out with a knee injury, the Braves’ offense was led by 1B Freddie Freeman (.297/.390/.509) and 3B Austin Riley (.298/.368/.515), who put together an impressive season in its third year in the majors. The Braves rotation has struggled a bit in recent weeks, with a 4.74 ERA in September. RHP Huascar Ynoa has the best marks of all starters with a 3.26 ERA, but he missed part of the season after angrily hitting a dugout bench in May and breaking his hand. LHP Will Smith made 32 of 38 saves with an ERA of 3.69, but has messed up two saves in the past 11 days.