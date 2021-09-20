Sports
Big Bats Can’t Save Diamondbacks From Losing Astros
With a 98 mph fastball in his back pocket during his major league debut, Diamondbacks righthander Luis Frias fed Houston Astros Jose Altuve nothing but breaking balls in the seventh inning on Sunday. Frias caused several out of balance swings for the former MVP of the American League, with the at bat ending with the first strikeout in Frias’ big league-career.
It was an enticing moment for the Diamondbacks power-armed prospect. The rest of his outing, however, helped illustrate just how far Frias has yet to go in his development, not to mention how one bad run can set off a bullpen-domino effect that can cost a team a game.
The Diamondbacks’ 7-6 loss to the Houston Astros on Sunday was like many who have come for it this season. The Diamondbacks took a lead in the late innings, but saw their bullpen and defense let them down, missteps leading to their 101st loss of the season.
If there was anything unique about this game, it was the way manager Torey Lovullo explained his thinking after the game. Rather than go late to his more established relievers, Lovullo instead went to a pair of rookie relievers to open the seventh and eighth innings.
Frias walked the bases loaded before he was retired in the seventh. Righthander Brandyn Sittinger served back-to-back home runs to relinquish the lead in the eighth.
Lovullo seemed to say that the Diamondbacks might have lost, but at least they had gained something, either in the form of experience for their young pitching or the ability to evaluate for the front office.
I made the decision to go in a different direction, Lovullo said. I just wanted to see some different arms, some different guys. I thought it would be a great learning environment for certain guys at certain times to perform and get big outs and continue in their development.
Frias got a 6-3 lead, walked consecutively with one out, struckout Altuve and then walked Aledmys Diaz to load the bases. Reliever Noe Ramirez was called up to get out of the jam, which he did by flying Alex Bregman out.
If Frias had made it through the inning on his own, Lovullo said he would have let Ramirez handle the eighth. Instead, wary of how heavily Ramirez has been used recently, Lovullo chose not to extend Ramirez’s outing and went to Sittinger instead.
It shows that every at bat is extremely important and that one batter can make things trickle down, Lovullo said. Perhaps an at bat in the seventh can help you win the game in the eighth.
Sittinger walked Yordan Alvarez to start the eighth, but appeared to have a chance to erase the error when Carlos Correa followed with a possible double play ball. But shortstop Josh Rojas misplayed the ground and the Diamondbacks had to settle for just one out.
Jose Siri (two-run shot) and Chas McCormick (solo) followed with consecutive blasts to put the Astros ahead.
If we picked up the ball in a very clean way, Lovullo said, we were able to collect the outs.
The Diamondbacks have allowed 116 runs in the eighth inning this season, the most in the majors.
The bullpen has been Diamondbacks’ most consistent weak spot this season. Lovullo noted that the group has completely flipped; that is, none of its current relievers opened the year with the team in the majors. The bullpen had six rookies on Sunday.
We want to make sure we get those evaluations right, Lovullo said. This is a really good experience for them and a way for us to see what is happening in a very difficult environment.
Short hop
The Diamondbacks appointed righthander Jake Faria to the assignment, clearing a spot to select infielder Ildemaro Vargas’ contract. Vargas gives them extra cover in the field after picking Andrew Young on Saturday.
*Lefthanded Caleb Smith pitched a three-inning, 48-pitch simulated game on Saturday, Lovullo said, noting that Smith will give a bullpen session on Monday. His 10-game suspension for having a sticky substance on his glove expires Tuesday and he will be eligible to return to the active roster on Wednesday.
Next one
Atlanta Braves
Braves update: Last month, the Braves got a tear that took them from a 4 1/2 games deficit in the National League East to 5 1/2 games on August 27 in early August. last weeks, went into Sunday with only one game lead in the division. With RF Ronald Acuna Jr. out with a knee injury, the Braves’ offense was led by 1B Freddie Freeman (.297/.390/.509) and 3B Austin Riley (.298/.368/.515), who put together an impressive season in its third year in the majors. The Braves rotation has struggled a bit in recent weeks, with a 4.74 ERA in September. RHP Huascar Ynoa has the best marks of all starters with a 3.26 ERA, but he missed part of the season after angrily hitting a dugout bench in May and breaking his hand. LHP Will Smith made 32 of 38 saves with an ERA of 3.69, but has messed up two saves in the past 11 days.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2021/09/19/big-bats-cant-save-diamondbacks-loss-astros/8413878002/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]