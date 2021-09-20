Local cricket: The best of Firwood Bootle isn’t enough as Southport and Birkdale’s win dooms them to first-ever relegation

As Will Hale and Owais Shah set out on their ultimate comfortable hunt for… Rainhills 189 on Saturday, Firewood Bootle skipper Neil Williams and two of his all-rounders, Will Purser and Scott Butterworth, cooed and bustled, posing for photos with Pursers’ newborn son – complete with miniature cricket jersey – just outside the fine leg line.

After all, there is more to life than cricket.

The homely serenity just off the playing field and the cricket version that Hale and Shah showed on it contrasted sharply with the real story that lies 30 miles away in Leigh.

Southport & Birkdale, who had thrown their noses at Bootle in their relegation battle last week, had won 244/9 – enough for maximum bonus points. If they won, Bootle wouldn’t be able to overhaul them and he’d be banned from the ECB Premier Division.

By the time Shah got a full throw from Tyler McGladdery over the middle to round out a 10 wicket win, Leigh was eight down and well adrift. By the time the players came out of the dressing room, their faces told the story as clearly as a look at Play Cricket – Southport had won.

Both sides earned maximum points from their daily efforts – tied on points and wins, the 2019 champions suffered their first-ever relegation on strike points.

Cute baby though.

We expected that if we had 25 points it would have been enough and Southport wouldn’t get 25 either, Williams said.

But the damage has been done long ago – and the competition doesn’t lie.

We haven’t played cricket well enough for long enough to compete with the majority of teams in the league.

Few of the flaws that downgraded Bootle were apparent on Saturday. The visitors – who needed points of their own to maintain a spot in the Lancashire Cup – started off solid enough, but a blood flow from McGladdery at Butterworths pushed them from 35/0 to 95/6.

Ross Higham was left alone as Butterworth claimed four wickets in an uninterrupted 17-over spell – when Butterworth started to tire and came up short, Higham cashed in with a six over mid-wicket and two fours down the offside line. But when the spinners were finally introduced, they proved harder to score and Higham, at 86, singled out Butterworth in the deep end over Ben Saunders.

Shaneil Patel cleared the rest with minimal damage – from the last ball of the 55th over, Jack Lowrie Vishal Tripathi found halfway through to give Bootle maximum bowling points.

By then it was clear that all they could do was win and hope. Rainhill’s exhausted attack – sailor Jamie Harrison was wounded and spinner Peter Kelly isolated – could offer little resistance to the first, as Hale and Shah coasted to 50 within 12 overs.

But the news of Leigh started to trickle in. As the 100 tied and both openers moved past 50, S&B lowered their hosts from 72/2 to 74/5.

Hale and Shah denied each other for centuries, finishing at 90 and 88 respectively, but by then Bootles’ fate was all but sealed.

An extra bonus point would have saved them, but Williams prefers to look at the bigger picture.

He added: We’ve been knocked out for under 100 a few times and we’ve had sessions where an hour has cost us a game – at this level you can’t afford that.

Williams will not lead Bootles’ bid to regain their Premier Division status next year – he made the decision to retire mid-season. His three years at the helm at Wadham Road have included one title win, one Covid-destroyed season and now this.

Of course I wanted to finish by keeping us in the division, he said. So it’s a sad way to leave.

But I had an absolutely fantastic time here – it’s been a big part of my life.

And there is more to life than cricket.

The atmosphere was also flat for the visitors, as they missed out on the Lancashire Cup thanks to a run of five consecutive defeats and no wins since July.

Ideally, we would have chosen to hunt when we won the toss, said Mike Rotheram. But because of the points situation, we had to bat first.

Injuries have taken their toll – we were doing well until just after halfway through the season, but the end of the season couldn’t come soon enough.









Modern data winks may have poured cold water on the idea that fielding makes the difference between triumph and despair – but with Leigh, Fielding certainly did. Southports JJ Fielding hit 12 fours and two sixs in his 114, taking his match to 206/4 before the rest came in to push the total past the crucial 220 and finally to 244/9 when Finn Hulbert took 6/72.

In the absence of skipper Karl Brown, only Matty Hurst went for the hosts – he fell for 50, the first of four casualties for left arm spinner Bobby Wincer, who sealed the 130-run win by stumping Patrick Allan by Jack Carney.

Ormskirk produced the performance of the day, and possibly the season, with 301/4 against New Brighton thanks to Taylor Cornalls 120 – his third century in the last four games. George Politis made 78 from an opening score of 207, before skipper Gary Knight held the score with 57. Phil Lees hit 60 for the visitors in response, but they came up 106 runs short.

formby took fifth place and ended a miserable 2021 for Sefton Park with a win of 113 points. Ryan Brown, Sam Oldham and Jackson Darkes-Sutcliffe each scored half a century in the hosts 245/2; young off-spinner Darkes-Sutcliffe rounded out an excellent personal season with 5/29.

champions Northern ended with a six wicket win Orrell Red Triangle. Debutant Matthew Wood, just 14, took three wickets and Tom Sephton 5/67 to send the visitors away for 174, with Chris Riley leading the way with 54; Andrew Clarkes undefeated 57 dominated the chase.

second placed Wallasey defended 217 to take a 68 point win Wigan, with Matthew Keogh’s spell of 5/8 decisive; John Richardson’s 67 wasn’t enough.

—

Newton-le-Willows and Birkenhead Park will play cricket in the Premier Division for the first time since 2011 and 2016, having earned promotion from Division One.

Newton took the title with a low scoring five-wicket win Rainford, who started the day with their own promotional ambitions. Left-arm spinner Afaq Ali Sartaj took 5/30 to send the visitors away for 85, before Zac Donohues undefeated 29 saw his side over the line.

Birkenhead’s own left-armer, Satyajeet Bachhav, overcame the damage in their three-wicket win Ancient Xaverians, taking 7/41 as the visitors could only get 132 out of it. Bachhav then traded the ball for the bat and gave chase with an unbeaten 67 – a win meaning the two teams, who were fairly evenly matched on the day, will be two divisions apart next year.

Xav’s defeat meant Fleetwood Hesketh could send them with a win Ainsdale – which they achieved by six wickets thanks to Scott Rimmers 69* after Steve Gregory and Sabbir Patel took four wickets each.

Lytham finished third thanks to Zia Ur Rehmans 7/26, who skittled high field for 63 to take a 108 point win.

Liverpools Steve Rimmer (80) and Matty Jackson (53) set an opening stance of 110 for a total of 247/7 Colwyn Bay, while Paul Jenkins claimed 5/58; but they had no time to force a win as Bay closed on 147/6.

demoted St Helens Town ended with a three-wicket defeat to Northop Hall, after Josh took Leach 27-5 to fire them for 148.

—

Spring view deserved promotion from Division Two with a win of five wicket over Prestatyn, after Sallem Akrams helped 5/22 sack the Welshmen for just 57.

Maghull finished third after their two-wicket win over Parkfield Liscard, who made a good fist of defending 121.

Suttons Jack York batted 52 to take a five wicket win Els, for whom Greg Harvey had hit 61 out of 111.

wavetree just came up short Hightown St Marys 127, lost by three runs. Jack Donahue took 5/34 for the South Liverpool side and Theo OBrien shot 51 in the pursuit, but Sachin Sharmas 5/30 proved decisive, with the visitors collapsing to 118/5.