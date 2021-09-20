The Week 6 schedule for high school soccer teams in the area includes three games involving No. 1 teams





In three of the area games scheduled for week 6 of the high school football season, teams are ranked No. 1 in the South Dakota Prep Media poll. All 15 matches are scheduled for Friday, one match will start at 6pm and the other at 7pm Games with top rated teams are: Watertown (2-2) visits tea area No. 1 Class 11AA (4-0). The Arrows broke a two-game losing streak on Friday with a last-second win over Huron. This will be a good test to see how they stack up against the Titans. Kimball-White Lake (2-2) visits No. 1 Class 9A De Smet (5-0). The Bulldogs continue to roll and hope to do so again this week in their home game. Deubrook Area (0-5) visits No. 1 Class 9AA Hanson (4-0) in another Alexandria homecoming game. The Dolphins and freshman head coach Nathan Lamb have played the toughest schedule of any team in the area and it continues with Hanson. Old NEC Rivalry Renewed An old rivalry in the Northeast Conference is in a sense renewed on Friday when Class 11B Clark-Willow Lake (2-2) Class 11A Milbank Area (1-3) visits. The game is the homecoming game for Milbank. Both teams still compete in the NEC in many sports. Clark also did it in football until the early 2000s before going back to nine man. After a two-year return to 11-man as an independent team in 2009 and 2010, the Clark-Willow Lake co-op was formed in 2011 and played nine-man football until this fall. Clark remained in the NEC until the 2004 season, but last faced Milbank in 2002. Milbank won 20-0, but Clark won the State Championship in Class 11B. Other area team games this week include: Hamlin at Arlington-Lake Preston The Chargers have recovered nicely from an early loss to Florence-Henry and will look 4-1 by spoiling Arlington’s homecoming. The ties are 0-4. Elkton-Lake Benton at Castlewood The Warriors (3-1) return after a farewell week. The Elks are 2-2. Britton-Hecla in Florence-Henry The fourth-ranked Class 9AA Falcons will try to improve to 6-0 with another home game in Florence. Britton Hecla is 1-3. Faulkton in Langford Area The Lions (1-3) broke through in the victory column on Friday and receive the second division Division 9B Faulkton Area (4-1) in their homecoming. Webster Area in Mobridge-Pollock The 0-4 Bearcats head west to face 1-3 Mobridge-Pollock in Mobridge. Deuel at Redfield The Cardinals start 3-1 in their return to Class 11B. They face an interesting task against a Redfield team that is 3-2. Tri-Valley at Sisseton The Redmen (0-4) wouldn’t mind breaking into the victory column with a homecoming win. Tri Valley is 2-2. Sioux Valley near Parker The Third Division Class 11B Cossacks won a big game last week to improve to 3-1 and will try to add to the win tally against the 1-3 Pheasants. Waverly-South Shore at Great Plains Lutheran The two traditional enemies of the Eastern Coteau Conference meet at Watertown Stadium. The host Panthers have dropped two-straight games to 2-3. Waverly South Shore is 0-5. Crow Creek at Tiospa Zina The Wambdi (3-1) take on Crow Creek (0-3) in an All-Nations Conference game at 6 p.m. Hankinson, ND at Tri-State The 0-5 Tigers receive 3-2 Hankinson in a game to be played in Fairmount, ND

