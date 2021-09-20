Sports
New Hanover girls high school tennis remains power behind Sophia Catino
The departures of Peyton Philemon and Mary Davis Thompson left huge gaps at the top of the New Hanover girls’ tennis team lineup going into the season.
But the Wildcats are a powerhouse in the Mideastern Conference, and the culture of the program tends to reload rather than rebuild. Even with four underclassmen making up their top six, the Wildcats find ways to maintain their high standards.
New Hanover (6-0) is undefeated and has not lost an individual singles or doubles game since a 6-3 win over Hoggard in the season opener. The Wildcats could have expected a decline in dominance this fall, but the players never considered such an option.
“I think we all started to get excited over the summer,” said Sara Frances Butler, New Hanover senior. “We worked really hard and we started to see how good all our new players were. I was confident in what we could do.”
Butler is one of only two seniors in the top six for New Hanover, and head coach Jennifer Coleman said she was one of the program’s best leaders ever.
Sarah Stephens, the other senior, and Butler lead by example both in practice and competitively, but there is still a need for star power at the top of the lineup.
Philemon left school to focus full-time on her tennis development at the Barth Hawtin Tennis Academy on Kiawah Island in South Carolina. The junior was a two-time StarNews All-Area Player of the Year.
This fall, freshman Sophia Catino is filling Philemon’s shoes as New Hanover’s No. 1 seed. Catino is 5-0 in singles and 3-0 in doubles. She kicked off her career with a tough 6-3, 7-5 win against Hoggard’s top division team, and Catino hasn’t looked back.
“I knew I was going to be in a great team,” said Catino. “But I immediately learned how nice and supportive everyone was. It was a lot of fun and I just want to help the team as much as possible.”
Catino has been a star, but New Hanover’s greatest strength is its overwhelming depth.
New Hanover has 19 members on the list, and all 19 Wildcats have played in a competitive game this fall. Coleman is confident and New Hanover knows it can compete for a state title this year based on its strength at the bottom of the lineup.
Lucy Dimock, Caroline Morrison and Hanna Davis are three underclassmen who haven’t lost a game this fall. Dimock and Morrison both gained valuable experience as freshmen last year, as this is Davis’ first season of high school.
And despite the obvious talent on the roster, Dimock said the most important thing she learned from her freshman season was how New Hanover’s team camaraderie enhances the entire program.
“I didn’t realize how big the team’s family is,” said Dimock. “We do team dinners for all our big games that the seniors host. We have a Monday night for Hoggard, and it’s important that we become more than just a team over the course of the season.”
Another important game against Hoggard arrives on Tuesday. The first win over the Vikings set the tone for the rest of the season.
A win on Tuesday would essentially guarantee another MEC title for the Wildcats, while a loss would put the two teams at the top of the standings. Both schools are in the 4A ranking this year, which makes the game a little extra meaningful with playoff seeding on the line.
New Hanover hopes to have home advantage during the 4A playoffs. That won’t be possible without a season win over the Vikings.
“I think we’ve talked a lot in recent years about winning a state championship,” said coach Coleman. “Anything can happen. We’ve been watching the other teams in the state and I think we know in our head what opportunities we have, but we just want to play to our highest potential and see what happens. Until now let the girls do that.”
Reporter Jackson Fuller can be reached at [email protected] or 910-343-2262.
