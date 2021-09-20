Connect with us

New Hanover girls high school tennis remains power behind Sophia Catino

The departures of Peyton Philemon and Mary Davis Thompson left huge gaps at the top of the New Hanover girls’ tennis team lineup going into the season.

But the Wildcats are a powerhouse in the Mideastern Conference, and the culture of the program tends to reload rather than rebuild. Even with four underclassmen making up their top six, the Wildcats find ways to maintain their high standards.

New Hanover (6-0) is undefeated and has not lost an individual singles or doubles game since a 6-3 win over Hoggard in the season opener. The Wildcats could have expected a decline in dominance this fall, but the players never considered such an option.

“I think we all started to get excited over the summer,” said Sara Frances Butler, New Hanover senior. “We worked really hard and we started to see how good all our new players were. I was confident in what we could do.”

Butler is one of only two seniors in the top six for New Hanover, and head coach Jennifer Coleman said she was one of the program’s best leaders ever.

Sarah Stephens, the other senior, and Butler lead by example both in practice and competitively, but there is still a need for star power at the top of the lineup.

Philemon left school to focus full-time on her tennis development at the Barth Hawtin Tennis Academy on Kiawah Island in South Carolina. The junior was a two-time StarNews All-Area Player of the Year.

This fall, freshman Sophia Catino is filling Philemon’s shoes as New Hanover’s No. 1 seed. Catino is 5-0 in singles and 3-0 in doubles. She kicked off her career with a tough 6-3, 7-5 win against Hoggard’s top division team, and Catino hasn’t looked back.

“I knew I was going to be in a great team,” said Catino. “But I immediately learned how nice and supportive everyone was. It was a lot of fun and I just want to help the team as much as possible.”

Catino has been a star, but New Hanover’s greatest strength is its overwhelming depth.

New Hanover has 19 members on the list, and all 19 Wildcats have played in a competitive game this fall. Coleman is confident and New Hanover knows it can compete for a state title this year based on its strength at the bottom of the lineup.

