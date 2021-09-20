Indias Payas Jain, Vishruth Ramakrishnan Win Titles At WTT Youth Contender

Indias Payas Jain claimed his second consecutive under-17 boys title after beating Belgium’s Tom Closset 3-1 in the WTT Youth Contender final in Tunis.
Payas picked up from where he left off in Otocec and outsmarted Tom 7-11, 11-4, 11-4, 15-13 in Sunday’s top game.
The boy from Delhi, who won gold in the same category in Slovenia last week, had a poor start to the final but came back strong and rose 2-1.
In the fourth game, however, his opponent forfeited a few game points to allow the Indian to finish in style.
In his semifinal, Payas Preyesh defeated Raj Suresh 16-14, 11-8, 11-8.
Despite his lead in the first game, the Tamil Nadu boy couldn’t break Payas’s trust and eventually settled for the bronze.
Ankur Bhattacharjee, who played a lasting semi-final against Tom Closset, won the bronze.
However, in under-19 boys, Payas failed to cross the semi-final hurdle again on Sunday.
The Indian signed with bronze after a defeat against Louis Laffineur 1-3 (11-9, 10-12, 4-11, 9-11).
Payas started well and after a little struggle in the second, deuced. The Belgian bounced back well and completed the task quickly after taking the second game.
In the other semi-final, Maharashtra boy Deepit Patel lost 3-11, 4-11, 7-11 against Adrien Rassanfosse, also a Belgian. Adrien became the eventual winner when he defeated his compatriot Tom in the final.
Left-handed Preyesh made up for his loss by taking the Under-15 Boys title.
He defeated Ankur Bhattacharjee in the final 3-1 (11-8, 15-13, 11-13, 11-9). The West Bengal paddler took the podium for the second time and this time won a silver medal.
Another Indian, PB Abhinand of Tamil Nadu, won bronze after losing his semifinal 9-11, 12-10, 7-11, 1-11 to Ankur earlier in the day.
Among the boys under 11, it was another Indian show as Vishruth Ramakrishnan claimed the gold medal after taking out local boy Amir Essid. The boy from Tamil Nadu won 11-4, 11-3, 11-7.